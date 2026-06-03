Recent Release, "Pursuit of Righteousness," from Covenant Books Author Patty Ann Smith, Follows an Executive Whose Crisis Forces a Reckoning with Faith
Dadeville, MO, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patty Ann Smith has completed a new book, "Pursuit of Righteousness: A Matter of Life or Death,” a gripping exploration of transformation that begins when Miranda Wilson's carefully constructed world collides with circumstances beyond her control. Miranda has spent years climbing the corporate ladder, achieving the prestigious vice president position at the Leland Import/Export Company. Success defined her existence, and faith never entered her consciousness. But when she faces a terrifying decision that threatens to dismantle everything she has built, Miranda discovers that powerful forces will intervene—sometimes in unsettling ways—to redirect our paths toward what endures.
As an ordained minister in the Global Methodist Church with twenty-six years of service, Smith brings authentic spiritual insight to her fiction. Her deep commitment to Jesus, the Gospel, and genuine connection with people infuses every page, creating a narrative that resonates with both devoted believers and skeptical readers seeking meaning beyond material achievement.
Through Miranda's harrowing journey, readers will confront profound questions about priorities, divine intervention, and the ultimate choice between spiritual death and redemptive life. Smith's compelling narrative illustrates how a righteous God pursues us relentlessly—through whatever means necessary—because the stakes are eternally high. This stirring story reveals how an indifferent executive learns that love sometimes arrives disguised as disruption.
"I wrote this book to show that our Creator cares enough about us to shake our foundations when necessary," said author Patty Ann Smith. "Miranda's struggle is every person's struggle—the moment when we must decide what we truly value and whom we will serve."
Published by Covenant Books, Patty Ann Smith's transformative work invites readers into profound spiritual awakening. This narrative will challenge assumptions about success, faith, and the lengths to which divine love will go to save us.
Readers who wish to experience this convicting work can purchase "Pursuit of Righteousness: A Matter of Life or Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As an ordained minister in the Global Methodist Church with twenty-six years of service, Smith brings authentic spiritual insight to her fiction. Her deep commitment to Jesus, the Gospel, and genuine connection with people infuses every page, creating a narrative that resonates with both devoted believers and skeptical readers seeking meaning beyond material achievement.
Through Miranda's harrowing journey, readers will confront profound questions about priorities, divine intervention, and the ultimate choice between spiritual death and redemptive life. Smith's compelling narrative illustrates how a righteous God pursues us relentlessly—through whatever means necessary—because the stakes are eternally high. This stirring story reveals how an indifferent executive learns that love sometimes arrives disguised as disruption.
"I wrote this book to show that our Creator cares enough about us to shake our foundations when necessary," said author Patty Ann Smith. "Miranda's struggle is every person's struggle—the moment when we must decide what we truly value and whom we will serve."
Published by Covenant Books, Patty Ann Smith's transformative work invites readers into profound spiritual awakening. This narrative will challenge assumptions about success, faith, and the lengths to which divine love will go to save us.
Readers who wish to experience this convicting work can purchase "Pursuit of Righteousness: A Matter of Life or Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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