Recent Release, "Follow Me...The Hill...To Climb," from Covenant Books Author Chuck Kendrick, Presents Compelling Verse Exploring Faith, Struggle, and Transformation
Bozeman, MT, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chuck Kendrick has completed a new book, "Follow Me...The Hill...To Climb," a collection organized into three distinct sections that mirror the spiritual and emotional landscapes of human experience. The work invites readers into realms of possibility while addressing the fundamental question: "Isn't there more to life than this?" Through carefully crafted verses, Kendrick explores what it means to follow—whether pursuing Christ, cultural norms, or personal convictions—and challenges readers to consider why we follow at all.
With a PhD in theoretical mathematics and several years spent teaching at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while researching neural networks and early artificial intelligence, Chuck Kendrick brings an analytical yet imaginative sensibility to his poetry. His career reflected a lifelong passion for exploring the unknown and contemplating possibility. Now retired after owning a business for two decades, he has channeled his creative energies into verse, complementing his ongoing study and teaching of scripture. Kendrick's diverse intellectual background infuses his work with intellectual rigor and contemplative depth.
"Follow Me...The Hill...To Climb" weaves together explorations of faith and doubt, resilience and setback, with thematic breadth spanning personal struggle, spiritual questioning, and the costs of growth. In poems like "A Creek's Woes"—a free verse piece capturing a small stream's challenges amid surrounding development—and "Words That Hurt," a triolet examining how damaging language can wound, readers will discover both specificity and universality. The third section grapples with life's ascending challenges, asking how we process both triumphs and defeats, and whether we possess the courage to keep climbing despite uncertainty.
"My hope is that these poems stretch readers and challenge them to think deeply about their own journeys," said author Chuck Kendrick. "Poetry offers a space where we need not expect clean answers—only genuine reflection and the permission to question what we thought we understood."
Published by Covenant Books, Chuck Kendrick's enlightening work invites readers into profound contemplation about faith, resilience, and the transformative power of verse. These poems serve as both mirror and compass for anyone navigating life's demands.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "Follow Me...The Hill...To Climb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a PhD in theoretical mathematics and several years spent teaching at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while researching neural networks and early artificial intelligence, Chuck Kendrick brings an analytical yet imaginative sensibility to his poetry. His career reflected a lifelong passion for exploring the unknown and contemplating possibility. Now retired after owning a business for two decades, he has channeled his creative energies into verse, complementing his ongoing study and teaching of scripture. Kendrick's diverse intellectual background infuses his work with intellectual rigor and contemplative depth.
"Follow Me...The Hill...To Climb" weaves together explorations of faith and doubt, resilience and setback, with thematic breadth spanning personal struggle, spiritual questioning, and the costs of growth. In poems like "A Creek's Woes"—a free verse piece capturing a small stream's challenges amid surrounding development—and "Words That Hurt," a triolet examining how damaging language can wound, readers will discover both specificity and universality. The third section grapples with life's ascending challenges, asking how we process both triumphs and defeats, and whether we possess the courage to keep climbing despite uncertainty.
"My hope is that these poems stretch readers and challenge them to think deeply about their own journeys," said author Chuck Kendrick. "Poetry offers a space where we need not expect clean answers—only genuine reflection and the permission to question what we thought we understood."
Published by Covenant Books, Chuck Kendrick's enlightening work invites readers into profound contemplation about faith, resilience, and the transformative power of verse. These poems serve as both mirror and compass for anyone navigating life's demands.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "Follow Me...The Hill...To Climb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories