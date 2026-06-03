Recent Release, "The Savage Rape of All Mankind," from Covenant Books Author Regina Lee Hooper, Explores Medical Autonomy, Institutional Power, and Suppressed Truth
Jamaica, NY, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Regina Lee Hooper has completed a new book, "The Savage Rape of All Mankind: From Jenner to Justice," a fearless examination of how scientific and medical institutions have manipulated immunology and public health policy to serve corporate interests rather than human welfare. Drawing from decades of observation and research, Hooper constructs a narrative that challenges the dominant medical paradigm, tracing how pharmaceutical influence has systematized control over bodily autonomy and informed consent. The work presents an alternative historical framework, questioning the narratives we have been taught to accept without scrutiny.
As a registered nurse and former school nurse, Hooper brings professional credentials and intimate knowledge of healthcare systems to her analysis. Her background as an ordained chaplain and her personal experiences—including raising a child diagnosed with autism—have deepened her commitment to questioning official narratives and seeking hidden truths. These formative experiences shaped her determination to expose what she believes the establishment has deliberately obscured from public consciousness.
In "The Savage Rape of All Mankind," Hooper argues that centuries-old institutional structures have conspired to block, suppress, and distort scientific truth for financial gain and social control. Readers will encounter provocative arguments about alternative medical theories, the role of fetal tissue in pharmaceutical development, and the mechanisms through which emerging diseases are manufactured to perpetuate dependency. This unflinching work demands that readers confront uncomfortable questions about medical freedom, governmental overreach, and the price of manufactured consent in modern society.
"I wrote this book because the alarm bells are still ringing," said author Regina Lee Hooper. "We must awaken to the truth that has been hidden in plain sight, challenge the dogmas that have calcified into false facts, and reclaim our fundamental right to autonomous decision-making over our own bodies and health."
Published by Covenant Books, Regina Lee Hooper's provocative work challenges readers to question official narratives and examine suppressed alternatives. This book serves as a clarion call for those seeking to understand the hidden mechanisms of institutional control and medical manipulation.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Savage Rape of All Mankind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a registered nurse and former school nurse, Hooper brings professional credentials and intimate knowledge of healthcare systems to her analysis. Her background as an ordained chaplain and her personal experiences—including raising a child diagnosed with autism—have deepened her commitment to questioning official narratives and seeking hidden truths. These formative experiences shaped her determination to expose what she believes the establishment has deliberately obscured from public consciousness.
In "The Savage Rape of All Mankind," Hooper argues that centuries-old institutional structures have conspired to block, suppress, and distort scientific truth for financial gain and social control. Readers will encounter provocative arguments about alternative medical theories, the role of fetal tissue in pharmaceutical development, and the mechanisms through which emerging diseases are manufactured to perpetuate dependency. This unflinching work demands that readers confront uncomfortable questions about medical freedom, governmental overreach, and the price of manufactured consent in modern society.
"I wrote this book because the alarm bells are still ringing," said author Regina Lee Hooper. "We must awaken to the truth that has been hidden in plain sight, challenge the dogmas that have calcified into false facts, and reclaim our fundamental right to autonomous decision-making over our own bodies and health."
Published by Covenant Books, Regina Lee Hooper's provocative work challenges readers to question official narratives and examine suppressed alternatives. This book serves as a clarion call for those seeking to understand the hidden mechanisms of institutional control and medical manipulation.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Savage Rape of All Mankind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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