Recent Release, "The Tale of Two Dogs," from Covenant Books Author Janet Lynn Stewart, Explores How Beloved Pets Live on Through Eternal Adventures and Memories
Orlando, FL, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Janet Lynn Stewart has completed a new book, "The Tale of Two Dogs," which invites readers into a tender narrative about cherished companions who transcend their earthly lives. The story reimagines what happens when dogs we love pass beyond—not as an ending, but as the beginning of extraordinary adventures filled with joy, discovery, and lighthearted moments that warm the soul.
Stewart's profound connection to her animal companions shines throughout her work. Drawing from her own experiences with Caper, her spirited dog who journeyed alongside her four children for sixteen years, and Shadow, her devoted border collie who graced the early years of her grandchildren's lives, the author channels genuine emotion and authentic affection into every page. When Shadow's unexpected passing left a void in her family, Stewart found solace in crafting this tale: a testament to how creativity can heal the heart.
"The Tale of Two Dogs" reveals deeper truths woven into its whimsical narrative. Readers will discover that pets become eternal members of our families, their spirits continuing in the love they inspired. The book offers both consolation for those grieving the loss of furry friends and celebration of the irreplaceable bonds we share with them. Throughout their pages, youngsters and adults alike will encounter lessons about loyalty, companionship, and the enduring nature of affection that transcends all boundaries.
"This story came from my heart during a difficult season," said the author. "I wanted to show my grandchildren—and all children—that the pets we love don't truly leave us; they simply continue their journeys in our memories and in the special place they occupy in our souls."
Published by Covenant Books, Janet Lynn Stewart's heartwarming work offers readers solace and hope through the eyes of adventurous paws. This enchanting tale reminds us that love never dies, it simply transforms.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "The Tale of Two Dogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Stewart's profound connection to her animal companions shines throughout her work. Drawing from her own experiences with Caper, her spirited dog who journeyed alongside her four children for sixteen years, and Shadow, her devoted border collie who graced the early years of her grandchildren's lives, the author channels genuine emotion and authentic affection into every page. When Shadow's unexpected passing left a void in her family, Stewart found solace in crafting this tale: a testament to how creativity can heal the heart.
"The Tale of Two Dogs" reveals deeper truths woven into its whimsical narrative. Readers will discover that pets become eternal members of our families, their spirits continuing in the love they inspired. The book offers both consolation for those grieving the loss of furry friends and celebration of the irreplaceable bonds we share with them. Throughout their pages, youngsters and adults alike will encounter lessons about loyalty, companionship, and the enduring nature of affection that transcends all boundaries.
"This story came from my heart during a difficult season," said the author. "I wanted to show my grandchildren—and all children—that the pets we love don't truly leave us; they simply continue their journeys in our memories and in the special place they occupy in our souls."
Published by Covenant Books, Janet Lynn Stewart's heartwarming work offers readers solace and hope through the eyes of adventurous paws. This enchanting tale reminds us that love never dies, it simply transforms.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "The Tale of Two Dogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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