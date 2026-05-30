LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center Names 2025 Publication of the Year
Dr. Carmichael’s award-winning publication represents a landmark contribution to obesity research and translational medicine.
Baton Rouge, LA, May 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Publication of the Year Awards recognize outstanding scientific contributions by Pennington Biomedical faculty whose research demonstrates exceptional innovation, impact, and advancement of knowledge in obesity, metabolism, nutrition, and related biomedical sciences. These awards highlight the breadth and excellence of research conducted across the Center and celebrate publications that have significantly influenced their respective fields during the past year.
Publication of the Year Winner:
Dr. Owen Carmichael, Director, Human Imaging Core, "Tirzepatide on ingestive behavior in adults with overweight or obesity: a randomized 6-week phase 1 trial," Nature Medicine. 2025 Sept.
Dr. Carmichael’s award-winning publication represents a landmark contribution to obesity research and translational medicine. Published in the highly prestigious journal Nature Medicine, the study examined the effects of tirzepatide on ingestive behavior in adults with overweight or obesity through a randomized phase 1 clinical trial. The research provides critical insight into the behavioral and physiological mechanisms underlying next-generation obesity therapeutics and contributes to the rapidly evolving landscape of obesity treatment. This work exemplifies Pennington Biomedical’s leadership in advancing innovative, high-impact research that improves human health on a global scale.
2nd Place:
Dr. Stephen Hennigar, Director, Micronutrient Metabolism Laboratory, "Effects of consuming an iron supplement with a meal containing animal or plant-based meat on indicators of iron status and anemia in women of reproductive age with iron deficiency: a randomized, controlled study," American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. 2025 Sept.
Dr. Hennigar’s research addresses an important public health and nutritional concern affecting women of reproductive age worldwide. This randomized controlled study evaluated how dietary context influences iron supplementation effectiveness in individuals with iron deficiency. The findings provide clinically relevant insights into nutritional strategies that may improve iron status and reduce anemia risk, while also informing dietary guidance related to plant-based and animal-based eating patterns.
3rd Place:
Dr. Heike Münzberg, Director, Central Leptin Signaling Laboratory, "Leptin receptor neurons in the dorsomedial hypothalamus require distinct neuronal subsets for thermogenesis and weight loss," Metabolism. 2025.
Dr. Münzberg’s work advances the understanding of how specific neuronal populations within the hypothalamus regulate energy balance, thermogenesis, and body weight. This publication provides important mechanistic insight into the neurobiology of obesity and identifies distinct neural pathways involved in metabolic regulation. The study represents a significant contribution to the growing field of brain-mediated energy homeostasis and obesity therapeutics.
Publication of the Year Winner:
Dr. Owen Carmichael, Director, Human Imaging Core, "Tirzepatide on ingestive behavior in adults with overweight or obesity: a randomized 6-week phase 1 trial," Nature Medicine. 2025 Sept.
Dr. Carmichael’s award-winning publication represents a landmark contribution to obesity research and translational medicine. Published in the highly prestigious journal Nature Medicine, the study examined the effects of tirzepatide on ingestive behavior in adults with overweight or obesity through a randomized phase 1 clinical trial. The research provides critical insight into the behavioral and physiological mechanisms underlying next-generation obesity therapeutics and contributes to the rapidly evolving landscape of obesity treatment. This work exemplifies Pennington Biomedical’s leadership in advancing innovative, high-impact research that improves human health on a global scale.
2nd Place:
Dr. Stephen Hennigar, Director, Micronutrient Metabolism Laboratory, "Effects of consuming an iron supplement with a meal containing animal or plant-based meat on indicators of iron status and anemia in women of reproductive age with iron deficiency: a randomized, controlled study," American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. 2025 Sept.
Dr. Hennigar’s research addresses an important public health and nutritional concern affecting women of reproductive age worldwide. This randomized controlled study evaluated how dietary context influences iron supplementation effectiveness in individuals with iron deficiency. The findings provide clinically relevant insights into nutritional strategies that may improve iron status and reduce anemia risk, while also informing dietary guidance related to plant-based and animal-based eating patterns.
3rd Place:
Dr. Heike Münzberg, Director, Central Leptin Signaling Laboratory, "Leptin receptor neurons in the dorsomedial hypothalamus require distinct neuronal subsets for thermogenesis and weight loss," Metabolism. 2025.
Dr. Münzberg’s work advances the understanding of how specific neuronal populations within the hypothalamus regulate energy balance, thermogenesis, and body weight. This publication provides important mechanistic insight into the neurobiology of obesity and identifies distinct neural pathways involved in metabolic regulation. The study represents a significant contribution to the growing field of brain-mediated energy homeostasis and obesity therapeutics.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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