Pennington Biomedical: New International Study Highlights Impact of Restrained Sitting on Movement Behaviors in Young Children
Researchers explored how time spent restrained in devices such as car seats and strollers may influence children's ability to meet movement behavior recommendations
Baton Rouge, LA, May 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Researchers at LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in collaboration with investigators from 32 countries participating in the SUNRISE International Study, have published new findings examining how restrained sitting contributes to daily movement patterns in early childhood.
Led by postdoctoral researcher Dr. Katherine Spring, "Probability of meeting the restrained sitting guideline in early childhood: an international cross-sectional study," published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, explored how time spent restrained in devices such as car seats and strollers may influence children's ability to meet movement behavior recommendations during a critical stage of development.
The World Health Organization defines restrained sitting as time when a child is strapped into a seat or device and recommends that children aged 3-4 years not be restrained for more than 60 minutes at a time.
Findings showed that while most children (82%) met recommended guidelines for restrained sitting, important differences emerged based on daily routines and environments. Children living in urban areas and those who spent more time in motor vehicles each day were significantly less likely to meet the guideline.
Accumulating 60 minutes or more per day in a vehicle – a context where restraint is required – was associated with lower odds of meeting the recommendation. In contrast, higher levels of physical activity were associated with greater likelihood of meeting the recommended guideline.
"These findings highlight that restrained sitting is an important but often overlooked component of sedentary behavior in early childhood," Dr. Spring said. "While the use of restraints is critical for safety during transportation, prolonged uninterrupted periods may limit opportunities for movement during a key developmental stage."
The results underscore the importance of balancing safety with opportunities for movement, including breaking up long periods of restraint and encouraging daily physical activity.
Dr. Spring and co-authors encourage parents to consider frequent stops on road trips, limiting the time their child spends strapped into a stroller and eliminating time their child spends in a car seat outside of a vehicle. Policy makers and city planners should continue to explore ways to reduce daily commute time as a way to promote active movement and reduce prolonged sedentary time in children.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The Center conducts basic, clinical and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Led by postdoctoral researcher Dr. Katherine Spring, "Probability of meeting the restrained sitting guideline in early childhood: an international cross-sectional study," published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, explored how time spent restrained in devices such as car seats and strollers may influence children's ability to meet movement behavior recommendations during a critical stage of development.
The World Health Organization defines restrained sitting as time when a child is strapped into a seat or device and recommends that children aged 3-4 years not be restrained for more than 60 minutes at a time.
Findings showed that while most children (82%) met recommended guidelines for restrained sitting, important differences emerged based on daily routines and environments. Children living in urban areas and those who spent more time in motor vehicles each day were significantly less likely to meet the guideline.
Accumulating 60 minutes or more per day in a vehicle – a context where restraint is required – was associated with lower odds of meeting the recommendation. In contrast, higher levels of physical activity were associated with greater likelihood of meeting the recommended guideline.
"These findings highlight that restrained sitting is an important but often overlooked component of sedentary behavior in early childhood," Dr. Spring said. "While the use of restraints is critical for safety during transportation, prolonged uninterrupted periods may limit opportunities for movement during a key developmental stage."
The results underscore the importance of balancing safety with opportunities for movement, including breaking up long periods of restraint and encouraging daily physical activity.
Dr. Spring and co-authors encourage parents to consider frequent stops on road trips, limiting the time their child spends strapped into a stroller and eliminating time their child spends in a car seat outside of a vehicle. Policy makers and city planners should continue to explore ways to reduce daily commute time as a way to promote active movement and reduce prolonged sedentary time in children.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. Pennington Biomedical has the vision to lead the world in promoting nutrition and metabolic health and eliminating metabolic disease through scientific discoveries that create solutions from cells to society. The Center conducts basic, clinical and population research, and is a campus in the LSU System.
The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 600 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 16 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a globally recognized state-of-the-art research institution in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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