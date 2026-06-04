Recent Release, "Jenny's Revenge," from Page Publishing Author Brendan Lea, is a Compelling Exploration of the Darker Corners of the Human Psyche
New London, CT, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brendan Lea has completed a new book, "Jenny's Revenge" that follows the twisted relationship between Mia, an eighteen-year-old lesbian sexual sadist, and her sixty-one-year-old straight neighbor, the beautiful and wealthy Jenny. Mia's perverse desires lead her to blackmail and torment the unwitting Jenny, setting off a chilling series of events.
Lea served in the British Army, relocated to the United States, and pursued a career as a truck driver before finding his calling as a writer in his later years. With a keen eye for detail and a talent for creating indelible characters, Lea weaves a captivating tale that delves into themes of power, manipulation, and the human capacity for darkness.
"Jenny's Revenge" by Brendan Lea is a riveting psychological thriller that will leave readers unsettled yet captivated. Readers can expect a pulse-pounding journey filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and a thought-provoking exploration of the complexities of the human experience.
"As a writer, I'm driven to explore the darker impulses that lurk within us all," said author Brendan Lea. "With 'Jenny's Revenge,' I wanted to create a narrative that challenges readers' assumptions and pushes the boundaries of what they consider possible."
Published by Page Publishing, Brendan Lea's illuminating work offers a powerful and insightful exploration of the human condition. Readers who crave thought-provoking, genre-defying fiction will find themselves profoundly moved by this captivating tale.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Jenny's Revenge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Lea served in the British Army, relocated to the United States, and pursued a career as a truck driver before finding his calling as a writer in his later years. With a keen eye for detail and a talent for creating indelible characters, Lea weaves a captivating tale that delves into themes of power, manipulation, and the human capacity for darkness.
"Jenny's Revenge" by Brendan Lea is a riveting psychological thriller that will leave readers unsettled yet captivated. Readers can expect a pulse-pounding journey filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and a thought-provoking exploration of the complexities of the human experience.
"As a writer, I'm driven to explore the darker impulses that lurk within us all," said author Brendan Lea. "With 'Jenny's Revenge,' I wanted to create a narrative that challenges readers' assumptions and pushes the boundaries of what they consider possible."
Published by Page Publishing, Brendan Lea's illuminating work offers a powerful and insightful exploration of the human condition. Readers who crave thought-provoking, genre-defying fiction will find themselves profoundly moved by this captivating tale.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Jenny's Revenge" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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