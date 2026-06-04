New Release, "Sorcerers, Dragons, and Apprentices Galore," by Author Charles Falconer, Follows a Powerful Mentor's Carefully Controlled World Spiraling Into Magical Chaos
San Angelo, TX, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Falconer has completed "Sorcerers, Dragons, and Apprentices Galore," the latest installment in the “Apprentice Tucker” series. Sur Urban, a formidable sorcerer, made a binding promise to train only a single apprentice. When a second arrived, conflict erupted—yet somehow peace prevailed. A third apprentice brought unexpected harmony to the arrangement. But when a fourth student crosses Sur's threshold, the fragile balance shatters, unleashing consequences far greater than anyone anticipated.
Falconer draws from four decades of storytelling experience, beginning his career as an Air Force aircraft mechanic before transitioning to work with juvenile offenders at his county's center. His hands-on background—building homes, crafting furniture, and restoring vintage vehicles—infused his life with practical ingenuity. Throughout these years, he captivated neighborhood children and young people in his care with imaginative narratives centered on characters their own age, laying the foundation for his literary voice.
"Sorcerers, Dragons, and Apprentices Galore" examines themes of control, mentorship, and the unpredictable consequences of ambition. Readers will encounter richly realized magical systems, complex character dynamics, and escalating stakes as Sur Urban confronts forces beyond his mastery. The narrative explores how even the most disciplined practitioners of power cannot always contain the chaos their choices create, delivering profound insights wrapped in enthralling fantasy.
"After spending so many years sharing these stories with young listeners around my kitchen table and in community settings," said author Charles Falconer, "I knew I had to preserve them for a wider audience who would appreciate the adventure, heart, and wonder they contain."
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Falconer's engrossing work transports readers into a vividly realized magical realm where authority faces its limits. This tale will resonate with anyone who understands that true growth often demands surrendering control.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase "Sorcerers, Dragons, and Apprentices Galore" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Falconer draws from four decades of storytelling experience, beginning his career as an Air Force aircraft mechanic before transitioning to work with juvenile offenders at his county's center. His hands-on background—building homes, crafting furniture, and restoring vintage vehicles—infused his life with practical ingenuity. Throughout these years, he captivated neighborhood children and young people in his care with imaginative narratives centered on characters their own age, laying the foundation for his literary voice.
"Sorcerers, Dragons, and Apprentices Galore" examines themes of control, mentorship, and the unpredictable consequences of ambition. Readers will encounter richly realized magical systems, complex character dynamics, and escalating stakes as Sur Urban confronts forces beyond his mastery. The narrative explores how even the most disciplined practitioners of power cannot always contain the chaos their choices create, delivering profound insights wrapped in enthralling fantasy.
"After spending so many years sharing these stories with young listeners around my kitchen table and in community settings," said author Charles Falconer, "I knew I had to preserve them for a wider audience who would appreciate the adventure, heart, and wonder they contain."
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Falconer's engrossing work transports readers into a vividly realized magical realm where authority faces its limits. This tale will resonate with anyone who understands that true growth often demands surrendering control.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase "Sorcerers, Dragons, and Apprentices Galore" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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