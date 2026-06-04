Recent Release, "Zengii," from Page Publishing Author Robby Payne, Explores How to Transform Anger Into Purposeful Assertiveness
Newark, NJ, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robby Payne has completed a new book, "Zengii," an enlightening exploration of one of humanity's most misunderstood emotions. The narrative examines anger not as something to be suppressed or feared, but as a natural force that, when properly understood and channeled, can become a catalyst for positive change. Through accessible insights and practical perspectives, the book guides readers toward recognizing the difference between destructive emotional reactions and constructive assertiveness—a distinction that shapes how we navigate conflict, set boundaries, and advocate for ourselves.
Drawing on a background shaped by diverse cultural perspectives and creative sensibilities, Robby Payne brings an omnicultural lens to this exploration. His appreciation for the nuances found in anime storytelling, combined with an eclectic musical palette ranging from classical compositions to malt shop melodies, informs his ability to communicate complex emotional concepts in relatable ways. This multifaceted approach allows him to speak to readers from varied backgrounds, meeting them where they are in their own emotional journeys.
"Zengii" delves into the fundamental question: what happens when we stop viewing anger as our enemy and start viewing it as information? The stakes are personal and universal—learning to channel intense emotions productively affects not only individual well-being but also the quality of our relationships and communities. Readers will discover practical frameworks for recognizing when anger signals legitimate needs, when assertiveness becomes necessary, and how to express themselves without causing harm. This compelling examination shows that mastery over our emotional lives begins with honest acknowledgment rather than denial.
"This book exists because I believe anger doesn't have to be the villain in our stories," said Payne. "When we understand it, respect it, and learn to use it wisely, it becomes one of our greatest teachers."
Published by Page Publishing, Robby Payne's transformative work equips readers with tools for emotional intelligence and assertive communication. This book promises to reshape how countless individuals understand and relate to one of their most potent emotions.
Readers who wish to experience this valuable work can purchase "Zengii" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing on a background shaped by diverse cultural perspectives and creative sensibilities, Robby Payne brings an omnicultural lens to this exploration. His appreciation for the nuances found in anime storytelling, combined with an eclectic musical palette ranging from classical compositions to malt shop melodies, informs his ability to communicate complex emotional concepts in relatable ways. This multifaceted approach allows him to speak to readers from varied backgrounds, meeting them where they are in their own emotional journeys.
"Zengii" delves into the fundamental question: what happens when we stop viewing anger as our enemy and start viewing it as information? The stakes are personal and universal—learning to channel intense emotions productively affects not only individual well-being but also the quality of our relationships and communities. Readers will discover practical frameworks for recognizing when anger signals legitimate needs, when assertiveness becomes necessary, and how to express themselves without causing harm. This compelling examination shows that mastery over our emotional lives begins with honest acknowledgment rather than denial.
"This book exists because I believe anger doesn't have to be the villain in our stories," said Payne. "When we understand it, respect it, and learn to use it wisely, it becomes one of our greatest teachers."
Published by Page Publishing, Robby Payne's transformative work equips readers with tools for emotional intelligence and assertive communication. This book promises to reshape how countless individuals understand and relate to one of their most potent emotions.
Readers who wish to experience this valuable work can purchase "Zengii" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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