Recent Release, "The Enlightened," from Page Publishing Author C.E.Clark, Explores Humanity's Eternal Struggle with Imperfection & the Dangerous Allure of False Certainty
Dover, DE, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C.E. Clark has completed a new book, titled, "The Enlightened: A Theological Fiction," a profound examination of how humanity's curse—our relentless yearning for absolute truth—shapes our understanding of religion, politics, and science. The narrative delves into the paradox that none of these domains can offer the perfection we desperately seek, yet we continue to chase it as though salvation depends upon finding it. Through richly layered storytelling, Clark presents a world where characters confront the uncomfortable reality that our greatest institutions are fundamentally flawed by design, and that this flaw is not a failure but an inherent feature of the human condition.
Drawing from a lifetime of engagement with theology, mythology, and ancient wisdom traditions, Clark brings an intellectually rigorous perspective to this fictional exploration. His conviction that authentic faith must be deeply personal permeates the work. Clark's preference for the ambiguity and mystery of ancient texts over contemporary narratives informs the book's philosophical depth, creating a story that challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about truth, belief, and enlightenment itself.
"The Enlightened" unravels the dangerous seduction of perfectionism across human institutions and belief systems, revealing how our curse perpetually tempts, excites, degrades, and condemns us. Readers will discover that enlightenment may not be about attaining perfection but rather achieving clarity about its impossibility and finding liberation in that understanding. The novel ultimately demonstrates how our concept of God and spirituality can evolve when we release our obsession with certainty and embrace the transformative power of ambiguity.
"This book represents my attempt to show how the concept of God can evolve over time while honoring the deeply personal nature of faith," said Clark. "I wanted to challenge the notion that perfection should be our ultimate goal and instead explore what happens when we accept the fundamental imperfection woven into existence itself."
Published by Page Publishing, C.E. Clark's thought-provoking work invites readers to examine their own relationship with truth, faith, and the institutions that shape their beliefs. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking a more nuanced understanding of spirituality in a complex world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Enlightened" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from a lifetime of engagement with theology, mythology, and ancient wisdom traditions, Clark brings an intellectually rigorous perspective to this fictional exploration. His conviction that authentic faith must be deeply personal permeates the work. Clark's preference for the ambiguity and mystery of ancient texts over contemporary narratives informs the book's philosophical depth, creating a story that challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about truth, belief, and enlightenment itself.
"The Enlightened" unravels the dangerous seduction of perfectionism across human institutions and belief systems, revealing how our curse perpetually tempts, excites, degrades, and condemns us. Readers will discover that enlightenment may not be about attaining perfection but rather achieving clarity about its impossibility and finding liberation in that understanding. The novel ultimately demonstrates how our concept of God and spirituality can evolve when we release our obsession with certainty and embrace the transformative power of ambiguity.
"This book represents my attempt to show how the concept of God can evolve over time while honoring the deeply personal nature of faith," said Clark. "I wanted to challenge the notion that perfection should be our ultimate goal and instead explore what happens when we accept the fundamental imperfection woven into existence itself."
Published by Page Publishing, C.E. Clark's thought-provoking work invites readers to examine their own relationship with truth, faith, and the institutions that shape their beliefs. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking a more nuanced understanding of spirituality in a complex world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Enlightened" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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