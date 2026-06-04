Recent Release, "Alaskan Red Coral," from Page Publishing Author Stan Hathaway, Captures a Transformative Journey Into Alaska's Wilderness and Profound Personal Awakening
Soldotna, AK, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stan Hathaway has completed a new book, "Alaskan Red Coral," that follows Grim as he abandons his past in New England and ventures into the rugged Alaskan landscape seeking renewal. Escaping the constraints of his former life, Grim discovers unexpected solace among towering peaks, pristine waters, and the raw beauty of an unforgiving land. The narrative unfolds through a series of intimate encounters with Alaska's wild inhabitants—from an imposing alpha wolf watching over its pack to curious seals navigating icy bays—each moment revealing layers of self-discovery and connection to nature.
The author's own peripatetic background profoundly shaped his perspective and storytelling voice. Having spent his childhood moving across Europe and the Middle East as the son of an Air Force inventor, Hathaway developed an keen eye for observation and a deep appreciation for diverse landscapes and cultures. His subsequent service in the US Navy as a signalman operator further honed his discipline and introspective nature. Drawing on these experiences, he brings an authentic, reflective quality to his protagonist's journey.
"Alaskan Red Coral" explores themes of transformation, resilience, and humanity's relationship with the natural world. As Grim navigates treacherous terrain and encounters with formidable wildlife, readers witness the gradual dissolution of his old self and the emergence of renewed purpose. The novel invites contemplation on what it means to truly belong, how wilderness can heal fractured souls, and the sublime power of finding home in unexpected places.
"This book emerged from my own love of wild places and the profound changes they inspire in us," said author Stan Hathaway. "I wanted to capture not just the adventure, but the spiritual transformation that occurs when we step fully into nature's presence."
Published by Page Publishing, Stan Hathaway's evocative work transports readers to Alaska's breathtaking frontier while exploring the inner geography of personal metamorphosis. Readers will discover how solitude and natural wonder can illuminate pathways toward authentic living.
Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase "Alaskan Red Coral" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's own peripatetic background profoundly shaped his perspective and storytelling voice. Having spent his childhood moving across Europe and the Middle East as the son of an Air Force inventor, Hathaway developed an keen eye for observation and a deep appreciation for diverse landscapes and cultures. His subsequent service in the US Navy as a signalman operator further honed his discipline and introspective nature. Drawing on these experiences, he brings an authentic, reflective quality to his protagonist's journey.
"Alaskan Red Coral" explores themes of transformation, resilience, and humanity's relationship with the natural world. As Grim navigates treacherous terrain and encounters with formidable wildlife, readers witness the gradual dissolution of his old self and the emergence of renewed purpose. The novel invites contemplation on what it means to truly belong, how wilderness can heal fractured souls, and the sublime power of finding home in unexpected places.
"This book emerged from my own love of wild places and the profound changes they inspire in us," said author Stan Hathaway. "I wanted to capture not just the adventure, but the spiritual transformation that occurs when we step fully into nature's presence."
Published by Page Publishing, Stan Hathaway's evocative work transports readers to Alaska's breathtaking frontier while exploring the inner geography of personal metamorphosis. Readers will discover how solitude and natural wonder can illuminate pathways toward authentic living.
Readers who wish to experience this contemplative work can purchase "Alaskan Red Coral" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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