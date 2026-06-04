Recent Release, "Culebra," from Page Publishing Authors Armando H. Díaz and Jeneissy Azcuy, Presents a Gripping Political Thriller Inspired by Operation Pedro Pan
Doral, FL, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Armando H. Díaz and Jeneissy Azcuy have completed a new book, "Culebra," a fast-paced narrative set in 1962 that follows fifteen-year-old Alfredo as he is forced to flee Cuba for an uncertain future in the United States. Drawing inspiration from Operation Pedro Pan—the secret program that rescued over fourteen thousand Cuban children from Communism between 1960 and 1962—the novel opens with a harrowing rescue from a bullet-riddled sinking boat in the Florida Straits. Alfredo is subsequently taken to a Catholic refugee camp near the Everglades, where his life takes an unexpected turn as he discovers he carries the key to stopping an international crisis.
The coauthors bring authentic perspective to their storytelling through lived experience and professional expertise. Armando H. Díaz was himself among those fourteen thousand children evacuated through Operation Pedro Pan at age fifteen, spending formative years at Camp Matecumbe and in foster homes across America before building a distinguished three-decade career in advertising and television marketing. Jeneissy Azcuy immigrated to the United States from Cuba at age seven, bringing her own immigrant experience to their collaboration. With a master's degree in communications and a background teaching high school English literature, she channeled her professional skills through public media work before focusing on this compelling coauthored project.
"Culebra" explores themes of resilience amid political upheaval, weaving together a tale of personal survival with international intrigue. As Alfredo adapts to his new life in America, he must confront a ruthless antagonist in a narrative filled with unsettling revelations that build toward a shocking conclusion. Readers will discover how one young man's escape becomes entangled in a dangerous plot with far-reaching consequences, offering a poignant examination of courage, identity, and the human cost of political conflict.
"Our story needed to be told," said authors Armando H. Díaz and Jeneissy Azcuy. "Through Alfredo's journey, we wanted to honor the experiences of those fourteen thousand children while crafting a thriller that speaks to the timeless struggle between freedom and oppression."
Published by Page Publishing, Armando H. Díaz and Jeneissy Azcuy's riveting work transports readers to a pivotal moment in history while delivering edge-of-your-seat entertainment. This novel stands as both a tribute to real historical events and a testament to the enduring power of storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Culebra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The coauthors bring authentic perspective to their storytelling through lived experience and professional expertise. Armando H. Díaz was himself among those fourteen thousand children evacuated through Operation Pedro Pan at age fifteen, spending formative years at Camp Matecumbe and in foster homes across America before building a distinguished three-decade career in advertising and television marketing. Jeneissy Azcuy immigrated to the United States from Cuba at age seven, bringing her own immigrant experience to their collaboration. With a master's degree in communications and a background teaching high school English literature, she channeled her professional skills through public media work before focusing on this compelling coauthored project.
"Culebra" explores themes of resilience amid political upheaval, weaving together a tale of personal survival with international intrigue. As Alfredo adapts to his new life in America, he must confront a ruthless antagonist in a narrative filled with unsettling revelations that build toward a shocking conclusion. Readers will discover how one young man's escape becomes entangled in a dangerous plot with far-reaching consequences, offering a poignant examination of courage, identity, and the human cost of political conflict.
"Our story needed to be told," said authors Armando H. Díaz and Jeneissy Azcuy. "Through Alfredo's journey, we wanted to honor the experiences of those fourteen thousand children while crafting a thriller that speaks to the timeless struggle between freedom and oppression."
Published by Page Publishing, Armando H. Díaz and Jeneissy Azcuy's riveting work transports readers to a pivotal moment in history while delivering edge-of-your-seat entertainment. This novel stands as both a tribute to real historical events and a testament to the enduring power of storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Culebra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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www.pagepublishing.com
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