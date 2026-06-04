Author James Hamm’s New Book, "Brother of My Brother," is a Compelling Story of a King Who Must Face Familiar Foes in Order to Protect His Realm and Those He Loves

Recent release “Brother of My Brother” from Page Publishing author James Hamm is a gripping story of a king who is forced to face familiar enemies while protecting his people and raising a family. As he finds himself tested at every turn, he must learn to draw strength from hope as he confronts his greatest challenges.