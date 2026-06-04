Author James Hamm’s New Book, "Brother of My Brother," is a Compelling Story of a King Who Must Face Familiar Foes in Order to Protect His Realm and Those He Loves
Recent release “Brother of My Brother” from Page Publishing author James Hamm is a gripping story of a king who is forced to face familiar enemies while protecting his people and raising a family. As he finds himself tested at every turn, he must learn to draw strength from hope as he confronts his greatest challenges.
Mocksville, NC, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Hamm, a loving husband and father as well as a graduate of Appalachian State University, Liberty University, and Wilkes Community College, has completed his new book, “Brother of My Brother”: a stirring tale of a king who must rise to the challenge of protecting his kingdom from those who would harm him while also attempting to raise a family.
“The warmth from the fire spreads through the air and greets the king warmly as he thinks about the challenges ahead,” writes Hamm. “While facing his greatest test and enemies lying ahead, the warmth reminds him of the hope that he has. The king will face familiar foes who wish to bring harm to his people, and he must face these challenges while also raising a family. Will he find a way to protect the people he loves, the ones he leads, and the men he calls brothers? Time and faith will only tell. What a journey indeed!”
Published by Page Publishing, James Hamm’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they discover one king’s strength and resilience in the face of mounting pressures and his most challenging obstacles yet. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Brother of My Brother” will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Brother of My Brother” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“The warmth from the fire spreads through the air and greets the king warmly as he thinks about the challenges ahead,” writes Hamm. “While facing his greatest test and enemies lying ahead, the warmth reminds him of the hope that he has. The king will face familiar foes who wish to bring harm to his people, and he must face these challenges while also raising a family. Will he find a way to protect the people he loves, the ones he leads, and the men he calls brothers? Time and faith will only tell. What a journey indeed!”
Published by Page Publishing, James Hamm’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they discover one king’s strength and resilience in the face of mounting pressures and his most challenging obstacles yet. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Brother of My Brother” will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Brother of My Brother” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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