Recent Release, "YES, IT ALL HAPPENED!!!" from Page Publishing Author Neil Brodin and Danielle Rodgers, Recounts Authentic Police Calls from Street and Jail
Litchfield, MN, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Neil Brodin and Danielle Rodgers have completed a new book, "YES, IT ALL HAPPENED!!!" that draws from decades of real police work, told with unflinching honesty and intimate detail. Rather than dramatizing law enforcement like popular television shows, this account presents actual incidents as experienced by two people who lived them—Neil working the Minneapolis streets as a police officer and Danielle booking prisoners at the Hennepal County Jail. What makes their narrative particularly remarkable is that many of these calls represent two sides of the same crime, the same arrest, and the same booking, offering readers a singular dual perspective rarely found in police memoirs.
The authors bring credibility earned through genuine service. Neil's twenty-year police career spanned the height of urban crime, while Danielle served as a Deputy Sheriff for ten years before being forced from her position due to political conflict with her county sheriff. Both have continued honoring law enforcement through their family business, Brodin Studios, creating bronze statues dedicated to police, fire, and military personnel. Their combined experience—enhanced by formal education in psychology and business administration—provides the foundation for a narrative that transcends typical police procedural accounts.
"YES, IT ALL HAPPENED!!!" explores the profound emotional weight of police work and the indelible bonds formed between partners. Readers will discover the mental intensity of high-stakes calls, the sobering reality behind each incident, and the lasting impact these experiences etched into the lives of those who served. The book invites readers to imagine themselves within each scenario, understanding the visceral feelings and human connections that defined a career in law enforcement. Through numbered calls arranged chronologically, the memoir creates a sensation of reliving experiences alongside the authors, transforming historical accounts into timeless lessons about duty, sacrifice, and the enduring relationships forged through shared purpose.
"We wrote this book to honor not only our fallen partners but also to help readers understand the true nature of police work beyond the dramatizations," said author Neil Brodin and Danielle Rodgers. "By sharing our perspective from both sides—the street and the jail—we hope to create a bridge of understanding about what law enforcement really meant to us, and what it still means today."
Published by Page Publishing, Neil Brodin and Danielle Rodgers's candid work provides readers with an authentic window into police culture and the profound bonds forged through service. This memoir transforms historical police calls into lasting testament to the courage and commitment of those who dedicated their lives to protecting their communities.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase "YES, IT ALL HAPPENED!!!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The authors bring credibility earned through genuine service. Neil's twenty-year police career spanned the height of urban crime, while Danielle served as a Deputy Sheriff for ten years before being forced from her position due to political conflict with her county sheriff. Both have continued honoring law enforcement through their family business, Brodin Studios, creating bronze statues dedicated to police, fire, and military personnel. Their combined experience—enhanced by formal education in psychology and business administration—provides the foundation for a narrative that transcends typical police procedural accounts.
"YES, IT ALL HAPPENED!!!" explores the profound emotional weight of police work and the indelible bonds formed between partners. Readers will discover the mental intensity of high-stakes calls, the sobering reality behind each incident, and the lasting impact these experiences etched into the lives of those who served. The book invites readers to imagine themselves within each scenario, understanding the visceral feelings and human connections that defined a career in law enforcement. Through numbered calls arranged chronologically, the memoir creates a sensation of reliving experiences alongside the authors, transforming historical accounts into timeless lessons about duty, sacrifice, and the enduring relationships forged through shared purpose.
"We wrote this book to honor not only our fallen partners but also to help readers understand the true nature of police work beyond the dramatizations," said author Neil Brodin and Danielle Rodgers. "By sharing our perspective from both sides—the street and the jail—we hope to create a bridge of understanding about what law enforcement really meant to us, and what it still means today."
Published by Page Publishing, Neil Brodin and Danielle Rodgers's candid work provides readers with an authentic window into police culture and the profound bonds forged through service. This memoir transforms historical police calls into lasting testament to the courage and commitment of those who dedicated their lives to protecting their communities.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase "YES, IT ALL HAPPENED!!!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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