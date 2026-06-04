Author Caroline Mason’s New Book, "Esme and Oscar," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Man Named David, His Dog Oscar, and a Cat Named Esme
Recent release “Esme and Oscar” from Page Publishing author Caroline Mason is a captivating story that follows a young man named David who moves out west after his fiancé leaves him with her dog, Oscar. After settling into his new home, David and Oscar find a cat named Esme already living there, and together the three form an unorthodox family.
White Rock, MN, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Caroline Mason, a Yorkshire native who currently resides in New Mexico with her husband, has completed her new book, “Esme and Oscar”: a riveting story that follows the heartfelt adventures and escapades of a man named David and his two animals, a dog named Oscar and a cat named Esme.
“David, our hero, moved to the west of the US as his fiancé left him, giving him her dog, Oscar,” writes Caroline. “On arrival at his new home, he finds a cat, Esme, already living there. This story chronicles the hilarious adventures of the three of them, as well as Jim, a teenage boy, and Isobel, the ravishing young lady who runs a grooming salon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Caroline Mason’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong love of cats and her appreciation for dogs she developed from her husband. With colorful artwork to help bring Caroline’s story to life, “Esme and Oscar” is sure to delight animal lovers and readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Esme and Oscar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“David, our hero, moved to the west of the US as his fiancé left him, giving him her dog, Oscar,” writes Caroline. “On arrival at his new home, he finds a cat, Esme, already living there. This story chronicles the hilarious adventures of the three of them, as well as Jim, a teenage boy, and Isobel, the ravishing young lady who runs a grooming salon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Caroline Mason’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong love of cats and her appreciation for dogs she developed from her husband. With colorful artwork to help bring Caroline’s story to life, “Esme and Oscar” is sure to delight animal lovers and readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Esme and Oscar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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