Author Caroline Mason’s New Book, "Esme and Oscar," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Man Named David, His Dog Oscar, and a Cat Named Esme

Recent release “Esme and Oscar” from Page Publishing author Caroline Mason is a captivating story that follows a young man named David who moves out west after his fiancé leaves him with her dog, Oscar. After settling into his new home, David and Oscar find a cat named Esme already living there, and together the three form an unorthodox family.