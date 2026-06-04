Author Mike Shealy’s New Book, "Unrecorded Time," Follows a Man Who, After Discovering His Unique Ability of Time Traveling, Embarks on a Series of Thrilling Adventures
Recent release “Unrecorded Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mike Shealy is a compelling novel that centers around Hunter, a man who discovers that he can travel to the past. After mastering his ability, Hunter embarks on a series of time traveling adventures, only to run up against all sorts of enemies in different eras.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Shealy, who currently resides in South Carolina with his wife, Amy, has completed his new book, “Unrecorded Time”: a riveting tale of one man’s journey through time as he uses his special ability to visit different eras, only to discover his power is not all it initially appeared to be.
After earning an undergrad degree in English from Presbyterian College, South Carolina, author Mike Shealy spent a total of fourteen years on active military duty in the US Army and another twelve in the reserves, finally retiring as a lieutenant colonel in military intelligence. He is also retired from a long and satisfying civilian career in international business education at the University of South Carolina.
“Hunter McGill accidently discovers that he can time travel to the past—an ability that proves at times both humiliating and fascinating,” writes Shealy. “After getting the hang of temporal manipulation, he visits those places and events in which he had always been interested: the Old West, Renaissance Italy, the Stone Age, and the Roaring Twenties, as well as other compelling timescapes. But his newfound gift soon turns into much more than he bargains for, to include altercations with apex predators, bloodthirsty gangsters, and even maniacal geniuses. Relying on his own elite military training and the unconditional support of his wife, Maggie, Hunter learns to navigate the space-time continuum as he jumps into and out of one adventure after another. But then he gets an unexpected visitor from the future and learns that time doesn’t just heal all wounds—it can cause them too.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mike Shealy’s enthralling tale, inspired by the author’s fascination with time-travel stories, promises to whisk readers away on an unforgettable and character-driven journey.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Unrecorded Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
After earning an undergrad degree in English from Presbyterian College, South Carolina, author Mike Shealy spent a total of fourteen years on active military duty in the US Army and another twelve in the reserves, finally retiring as a lieutenant colonel in military intelligence. He is also retired from a long and satisfying civilian career in international business education at the University of South Carolina.
“Hunter McGill accidently discovers that he can time travel to the past—an ability that proves at times both humiliating and fascinating,” writes Shealy. “After getting the hang of temporal manipulation, he visits those places and events in which he had always been interested: the Old West, Renaissance Italy, the Stone Age, and the Roaring Twenties, as well as other compelling timescapes. But his newfound gift soon turns into much more than he bargains for, to include altercations with apex predators, bloodthirsty gangsters, and even maniacal geniuses. Relying on his own elite military training and the unconditional support of his wife, Maggie, Hunter learns to navigate the space-time continuum as he jumps into and out of one adventure after another. But then he gets an unexpected visitor from the future and learns that time doesn’t just heal all wounds—it can cause them too.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mike Shealy’s enthralling tale, inspired by the author’s fascination with time-travel stories, promises to whisk readers away on an unforgettable and character-driven journey.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Unrecorded Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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