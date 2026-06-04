Author Mike Shealy’s New Book, "Unrecorded Time," Follows a Man Who, After Discovering His Unique Ability of Time Traveling, Embarks on a Series of Thrilling Adventures

Recent release “Unrecorded Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mike Shealy is a compelling novel that centers around Hunter, a man who discovers that he can travel to the past. After mastering his ability, Hunter embarks on a series of time traveling adventures, only to run up against all sorts of enemies in different eras.