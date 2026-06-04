Recent Release, "Amyzing Grace," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Amy Chosen, Explores Addiction Recovery and Spiritual Awakening with Raw Honesty
Cullman, AL, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amy Chosen has completed a new book that speaks directly to those standing at the crossroads of despair and redemption. "Amyzing Grace" addresses the profound struggles of addiction, the winding path toward recovery, and the spiritual transformation that becomes possible when we surrender to something greater than ourselves. Whether you're in the throes of battling dependency or supporting someone who is, this volume offers both solace and practical wisdom for the journey ahead.
Amy Chosen brings authenticity to her work, born from a commitment to honesty and integrity in all she undertakes. She has never been comfortable with settling for mediocrity, instead channeling her drive to achieve meaningful goals into creating a narrative that refuses to sugarcoat the realities of addiction while simultaneously illuminating the pathways toward genuine healing. Her openness, combined with her respect for personal boundaries, creates a safe space where readers can recognize their own struggles without judgment.
"Amyzing Grace" delves into the profound themes of family estrangement, spiritual connection, and the resilience required to reclaim one's life. Readers will discover that being the outsider, the one who didn't fit the family mold, need not define your entire story. Instead, these experiences become the foundation for a deeper spiritual awakening—one that transcends traditional boundaries and invites you into a relationship with faith that feels authentic and liberating. The stakes are nothing less than your wholeness.
"I wanted to write something that wouldn't abandon people in their darkest moments," said author Amy Chosen. "This book is my commitment to everyone who feels lost—you are not alone, and your recovery is possible."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Amy Chosen's soul-affirming work offers readers both validation and encouragement as they navigate the complexities of addiction recovery and spiritual growth. This narrative has the potential to shift perspectives and reignite hope in countless lives.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Amyzing Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Amy Chosen brings authenticity to her work, born from a commitment to honesty and integrity in all she undertakes. She has never been comfortable with settling for mediocrity, instead channeling her drive to achieve meaningful goals into creating a narrative that refuses to sugarcoat the realities of addiction while simultaneously illuminating the pathways toward genuine healing. Her openness, combined with her respect for personal boundaries, creates a safe space where readers can recognize their own struggles without judgment.
"Amyzing Grace" delves into the profound themes of family estrangement, spiritual connection, and the resilience required to reclaim one's life. Readers will discover that being the outsider, the one who didn't fit the family mold, need not define your entire story. Instead, these experiences become the foundation for a deeper spiritual awakening—one that transcends traditional boundaries and invites you into a relationship with faith that feels authentic and liberating. The stakes are nothing less than your wholeness.
"I wanted to write something that wouldn't abandon people in their darkest moments," said author Amy Chosen. "This book is my commitment to everyone who feels lost—you are not alone, and your recovery is possible."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Amy Chosen's soul-affirming work offers readers both validation and encouragement as they navigate the complexities of addiction recovery and spiritual growth. This narrative has the potential to shift perspectives and reignite hope in countless lives.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Amyzing Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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