Recent Release, "Just Waiting for a Friend," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Clement S. Patti, Jr., Offers an Insider's View of a Homicide Case Based on True Events
Orient, NY, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Clement S. Patti, Jr. has completed a gripping crime thriller that begins when an FBI agent discovers bags of bloody clothing at a fast-food restaurant, triggering a bold and relentless investigation. What unfolds is a behind-the-scenes account of how a local district attorney pursues the killer, navigating the intricate machinery of criminal justice with organized crime implications woven throughout. The story captures the authentic tension of building a homicide case from evidence collection through courtroom confrontation.
Drawing on his extensive background in law enforcement and prosecution, Patti brings unparalleled credibility to this account. He served as a county prosecutor in New York for more than two decades, holding positions including Homicide Bureau Chief, Investigations Chief, and Chief Assistant District Attorney before transitioning to private practice. His deep familiarity with the criminal justice system infuses every page with procedural authenticity and professional insight that few authors can provide.
In "Just Waiting for a Friend," readers will discover the intricate complexities facing prosecutors as they confront systemic hurdles and construct compelling cases against suspects. Patti reveals the intellectual and emotional stakes of trial work while maintaining a fast-paced narrative rhythm. The stakes prove high, the obstacles formidable, and the ultimate resolution both thrilling and thought-provoking as justice navigates its complicated path.
"Throughout my career, I witnessed firsthand the dedication required to bring criminals to justice," said author Clement S. Patti, Jr. "I wanted to share that experience through a narrative that honors the true professionals who work tirelessly within our legal system."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Clement S. Patti, Jr.'s engrossing work provides readers with an unflinching look at criminal investigation and prosecution. Those seeking an authentic, pulse-pounding account of legal pursuit will find this narrative both rewarding and illuminating.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Just Waiting for a Friend" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Drawing on his extensive background in law enforcement and prosecution, Patti brings unparalleled credibility to this account. He served as a county prosecutor in New York for more than two decades, holding positions including Homicide Bureau Chief, Investigations Chief, and Chief Assistant District Attorney before transitioning to private practice. His deep familiarity with the criminal justice system infuses every page with procedural authenticity and professional insight that few authors can provide.
In "Just Waiting for a Friend," readers will discover the intricate complexities facing prosecutors as they confront systemic hurdles and construct compelling cases against suspects. Patti reveals the intellectual and emotional stakes of trial work while maintaining a fast-paced narrative rhythm. The stakes prove high, the obstacles formidable, and the ultimate resolution both thrilling and thought-provoking as justice navigates its complicated path.
"Throughout my career, I witnessed firsthand the dedication required to bring criminals to justice," said author Clement S. Patti, Jr. "I wanted to share that experience through a narrative that honors the true professionals who work tirelessly within our legal system."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Clement S. Patti, Jr.'s engrossing work provides readers with an unflinching look at criminal investigation and prosecution. Those seeking an authentic, pulse-pounding account of legal pursuit will find this narrative both rewarding and illuminating.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Just Waiting for a Friend" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories