Recent Release, "Marty and the Human," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Michael Cardinale, Explores What Happens When a Nervous Whale Discovers His Greatest Purpose
Blackstone, MA, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Cardinale has completed a delightful new book, "Marty and the Human," that reimagines the classic Bible story of Jonah and the whale through fresh eyes. The narrative follows Marty, an anxious whale living a comfortable, predictable existence in the ocean, whose world transforms when an unexpected urge calls him toward an audacious mission. As Marty navigates the waters of uncertainty, readers witness his evolution from timid creature to courageous hero.
Cardinale brings warmth and authenticity to children's storytelling, drawing on his talent for making spiritual lessons accessible and engaging for young audiences. His ability to weave faith-centered messages into entertaining narratives has established him as a trusted voice in faith-based literature for families seeking stories that nurture both imagination and values.
"Marty and the Human" invites readers into a heartwarming adventure about trust, purpose, and divine guidance. Through Marty's compelling journey, children discover that overcoming personal fears can unlock extraordinary potential and that answering a call greater than oneself leads to truly incredible transformations. The story powerfully demonstrates how faith in God opens doors to meaningful change and personal growth.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children how trusting in something beyond themselves can turn nervousness into strength," said author Michael Cardinale. "Marty's journey reflects what we all experience—that moment when we're called to do something bigger than we thought possible."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Michael Cardinale's inspiring work offers families an uplifting reading experience that sparks conversations about faith, courage, and purpose. Young readers will find themselves cheering for Marty as he discovers his true calling.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Marty and the Human" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Cardinale brings warmth and authenticity to children's storytelling, drawing on his talent for making spiritual lessons accessible and engaging for young audiences. His ability to weave faith-centered messages into entertaining narratives has established him as a trusted voice in faith-based literature for families seeking stories that nurture both imagination and values.
"Marty and the Human" invites readers into a heartwarming adventure about trust, purpose, and divine guidance. Through Marty's compelling journey, children discover that overcoming personal fears can unlock extraordinary potential and that answering a call greater than oneself leads to truly incredible transformations. The story powerfully demonstrates how faith in God opens doors to meaningful change and personal growth.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children how trusting in something beyond themselves can turn nervousness into strength," said author Michael Cardinale. "Marty's journey reflects what we all experience—that moment when we're called to do something bigger than we thought possible."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Michael Cardinale's inspiring work offers families an uplifting reading experience that sparks conversations about faith, courage, and purpose. Young readers will find themselves cheering for Marty as he discovers his true calling.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Marty and the Human" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories