Recent Release, "The Book of Lost Poems," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Bruce Eisen, Explores Love, Loss, Nature, and Spiritual Awakening Through Resonant Verse
Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Eisen has completed a remarkable collection, "The Book of Lost Poems," that draws from decades of poetic exploration beginning in his seventh-grade year when he first won recognition for his craft. The volume unveils the "language of the soul" through carefully constructed verses organized around three interconnected themes: the complexities of romantic relationships and the fragility of love; the passage of time and our connection to the natural world; and the inner journey toward spiritual awakening and self-discovery. Each poem serves as a gateway into profound emotional and philosophical territory, inviting readers to see their own experiences reflected in Eisen's carefully chosen imagery and linguistic precision.
Throughout his writing life, Bruce has evolved from crafting traditional romantic verse in his youth to developing a distinctive voice that bridges classical poetic structure with contemporary sensibility. Influenced by James Joyce's stream of consciousness, the eloquence of Greek classical writing, and modern philosophical inquiry, he brings a layered intellectual and emotional depth to every composition. His current work demonstrates a mastery of meter and rhyme while allowing abstract concepts to crystallize into concrete, visceral expressions that resonate with lived experience.
"The Book of Lost Poems" invites readers into intimate moments of vulnerability and revelation. Through sections like "The Dance Begins" and "Love Lost," striking metaphors and rhythmic language stimulate both heart and intellect, while poems such as "The Sky Falls Up" and "Time" blend philosophical reflection with sensory imagery to provoke contemplation. Readers seeking spiritual connection will discover profound truths in "The Knowing" and "Saving Yourself," poems that chronicle the transformative power of inner growth. What ultimately emerges is a testament to poetry's singular capacity to articulate what ordinary language cannot—the deepest truths of human existence.
"Poetry allows us to speak in a language beyond words," said author Bruce Eisen. "Through these poems, I hope readers find not only recognition of their own journeys but also the courage to embrace the transformative power of love, nature, and spiritual consciousness."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Bruce Eisen's eloquent work offers readers a sanctuary for reflection and emotional recognition. These verses illuminate the eternal dimensions of human experience with grace and authenticity.
Readers who wish to experience this transcendent work can purchase "The Book of Lost Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Throughout his writing life, Bruce has evolved from crafting traditional romantic verse in his youth to developing a distinctive voice that bridges classical poetic structure with contemporary sensibility. Influenced by James Joyce's stream of consciousness, the eloquence of Greek classical writing, and modern philosophical inquiry, he brings a layered intellectual and emotional depth to every composition. His current work demonstrates a mastery of meter and rhyme while allowing abstract concepts to crystallize into concrete, visceral expressions that resonate with lived experience.
"The Book of Lost Poems" invites readers into intimate moments of vulnerability and revelation. Through sections like "The Dance Begins" and "Love Lost," striking metaphors and rhythmic language stimulate both heart and intellect, while poems such as "The Sky Falls Up" and "Time" blend philosophical reflection with sensory imagery to provoke contemplation. Readers seeking spiritual connection will discover profound truths in "The Knowing" and "Saving Yourself," poems that chronicle the transformative power of inner growth. What ultimately emerges is a testament to poetry's singular capacity to articulate what ordinary language cannot—the deepest truths of human existence.
"Poetry allows us to speak in a language beyond words," said author Bruce Eisen. "Through these poems, I hope readers find not only recognition of their own journeys but also the courage to embrace the transformative power of love, nature, and spiritual consciousness."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Bruce Eisen's eloquent work offers readers a sanctuary for reflection and emotional recognition. These verses illuminate the eternal dimensions of human experience with grace and authenticity.
Readers who wish to experience this transcendent work can purchase "The Book of Lost Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories