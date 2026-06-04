Recent Release, "Awaken!" from Hawes & Jenkins Author Stefan Washburn, Offers Contemporary Sonnets That Illuminate the Depths of Human Experience
Cincinnati, OH, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stefan Washburn has completed a new book, "Awaken!": Sonnets for the Modern Person: Volume V (1,001-1,250), continuing his masterful exploration of poetry's most enduring form. Following in the traditional poetic structure presented in the first four volumes, this fifth installment examines life, love, liberty, and charity from a perspective distinctly rooted in our time. Through carefully crafted verses, Washburn presents reflections that wax at times ecstatic, while at others reveal acute intentionality or even adroit joy—a full spectrum of human emotion translated into sonnet form.
A devoted father and grandfather, Washburn has led a rich life marked by curiosity and wanderlust, residing throughout the United States from Arcata to Tulsa, from Cincinnati to Missoula. His diverse pursuits—cycling, backpacking, fencing, classical ballet, painting, calligraphy, and the study of languages ranging from Sanskrit to Egyptian hieroglyphs—have all informed his sensibility as a poet. These varied experiences and his lifelong quest for the sublime have become the wellspring from which his verses flow, each one distilled from genuine encounters with beauty, loss, and discovery.
In "Awaken!" readers will encounter sonnets that speak to the universal struggles and triumphs of modern life with both philosophical depth and accessible warmth. Washburn's work invites contemplation on what it means to love, to seek freedom, to extend compassion, and to remain awake to wonder in an often distracted world. These 250 new sonnets—poems 1,001 through 1,250 in his ongoing collection—represent a poet unafraid to examine the tender and turbulent territories of the human heart with honesty and grace.
"Poetry has always been my way of making sense of this strange, beautiful journey," said author Stefan Washburn. "In these sonnets, I've tried to capture moments of clarity and confusion, ecstasy and uncertainty, all the while honoring the ancient form that has carried human truth across centuries."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Stefan Washburn's thoughtful work offers readers a gateway to deeper reflection and spiritual nourishment. These sonnets serve as companions for those seeking meaning and beauty in everyday moments.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "Awaken!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
A devoted father and grandfather, Washburn has led a rich life marked by curiosity and wanderlust, residing throughout the United States from Arcata to Tulsa, from Cincinnati to Missoula. His diverse pursuits—cycling, backpacking, fencing, classical ballet, painting, calligraphy, and the study of languages ranging from Sanskrit to Egyptian hieroglyphs—have all informed his sensibility as a poet. These varied experiences and his lifelong quest for the sublime have become the wellspring from which his verses flow, each one distilled from genuine encounters with beauty, loss, and discovery.
In "Awaken!" readers will encounter sonnets that speak to the universal struggles and triumphs of modern life with both philosophical depth and accessible warmth. Washburn's work invites contemplation on what it means to love, to seek freedom, to extend compassion, and to remain awake to wonder in an often distracted world. These 250 new sonnets—poems 1,001 through 1,250 in his ongoing collection—represent a poet unafraid to examine the tender and turbulent territories of the human heart with honesty and grace.
"Poetry has always been my way of making sense of this strange, beautiful journey," said author Stefan Washburn. "In these sonnets, I've tried to capture moments of clarity and confusion, ecstasy and uncertainty, all the while honoring the ancient form that has carried human truth across centuries."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Stefan Washburn's thoughtful work offers readers a gateway to deeper reflection and spiritual nourishment. These sonnets serve as companions for those seeking meaning and beauty in everyday moments.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase "Awaken!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
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888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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