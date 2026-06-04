Recent Release, "Glory's Son," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Adrian Riley, Chronicles a Remarkable Journey of Survival, Redemption, and Unwavering Faith
Imber Grove Heights, MN, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adrian Riley has completed a new book, "Glory's Son," a candid memoir that opens the doors to his extraordinary life experiences. From surviving a near-fatal shooting at eighteen to navigating multiple prison sentences, Riley presents an unflinching account of a man who has walked through darkness yet emerged into light. His narrative weaves together moments of profound vulnerability with testimonies of divine intervention, inviting readers into the raw reality of his past while demonstrating how grace can transform even the most broken circumstances.
Born and raised between Arkansas and Minnesota, Adrian Riley draws from decades of lived experience to craft this reflective work. His journey—from a turbulent youth marked by violence and incarceration to a present day defined by purpose and peace—forms the backbone of his message. Now a devoted father of five adult children and grandfather of four, Riley channels his hard-won wisdom into these pages, speaking from a place of authentic transformation rather than judgment.
"Glory's Son" explores themes of redemption, divine mercy, and the possibility of change at any stage of life. The stakes are deeply personal: Riley lays bare his sins and struggles, acknowledging that he may have broken every one of the Ten Commandments, yet he testifies to God's persistent faithfulness. Readers will discover not a sanitized success story but a stirring testament to resilience, complete with accounts of near-death experiences, moments of spiritual reckoning, and the quiet strength that comes from walking with faith through life's valley. Riley's message is clear—God's grace is available to all who seek positive progress.
"I wrote this book feeling inspired by the blessings I've received from God," said author Adrian Riley. "I have many testimonies throughout, and I want others to know that God did it for me, and he'll do it for you. Just follow the road called straight. Let's all seek positive change and progress together."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Adrian Riley's spiritually rich work offers readers a testament to second chances and the transformative power of faith. Through his transparent storytelling, Riley demonstrates that redemption is possible regardless of one's past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Glory's Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Born and raised between Arkansas and Minnesota, Adrian Riley draws from decades of lived experience to craft this reflective work. His journey—from a turbulent youth marked by violence and incarceration to a present day defined by purpose and peace—forms the backbone of his message. Now a devoted father of five adult children and grandfather of four, Riley channels his hard-won wisdom into these pages, speaking from a place of authentic transformation rather than judgment.
"Glory's Son" explores themes of redemption, divine mercy, and the possibility of change at any stage of life. The stakes are deeply personal: Riley lays bare his sins and struggles, acknowledging that he may have broken every one of the Ten Commandments, yet he testifies to God's persistent faithfulness. Readers will discover not a sanitized success story but a stirring testament to resilience, complete with accounts of near-death experiences, moments of spiritual reckoning, and the quiet strength that comes from walking with faith through life's valley. Riley's message is clear—God's grace is available to all who seek positive progress.
"I wrote this book feeling inspired by the blessings I've received from God," said author Adrian Riley. "I have many testimonies throughout, and I want others to know that God did it for me, and he'll do it for you. Just follow the road called straight. Let's all seek positive change and progress together."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Adrian Riley's spiritually rich work offers readers a testament to second chances and the transformative power of faith. Through his transparent storytelling, Riley demonstrates that redemption is possible regardless of one's past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Glory's Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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