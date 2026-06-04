Recent Release, "The Ten Commandments of Prison," from Hawes & Jenkins Author E. Wells Jr., Transforms Prison Wisdom Into Universal Principles for Transformation
Las Vegas, NV, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. Wells Jr. has completed a remarkable book, "The Ten Commandments of Prison: Using Politics Effectively," which distills the unwritten rules that sustained him through incarceration into actionable guidance for anyone seeking meaningful change. Forged not in theory but in the harsh reality of prison life, these commandments emerged from the daily struggle to survive, maintain dignity, and envision a better future. They represent the codes that kept him mentally and spiritually intact when everything around him threatened collapse, transforming a sentence designed to break him into the catalyst for his resurrection.
Raised in a single-parent household and shaped by the pressures of his environment, E. Wells Jr. made choices in his youth that led him down a dangerous path—until incarceration forced a complete reckoning with himself. During his years behind bars, he refused to let his circumstances define his destiny. Instead, he immersed himself in personal transformation programs, discovered his voice through writing, and deepened his faith in God as the anchor that held him steady. Today, he serves as a prison facilitator and co-designer of personal-transformation programs, a certified fitness instructor, and an accomplished spoken word artist whose authenticity resonates deeply with those seeking genuine change.
In "The Ten Commandments of Prison," E. Wells Jr. reveals the truths of survival that extend far beyond prison walls—principles centered on focus over distraction, patience over impulse, and accountability over excuses. Readers will discover how these commandments, paid for in blood and hard-earned time, became the blueprint for his evolution from a young man on the streets to an author, mentor, and testament to human resilience. The stakes are profound: whether one is pursuing a career goal, strengthening relationships, or simply striving to become a better version of themselves, these principles illuminate the path from desperation to dignity, from destruction to purpose.
"What I learned behind those walls wasn't theoretical—it was survival," said author E. Wells Jr. "These commandments kept me alive and gave me the structure to build something meaningful. I wrote this book so others could walk that path without paying the same price I did."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, E. Wells Jr.'s candid work offers readers a blueprint for transformation rooted in authentic experience. This book proves that redemption is possible, that pain can become purpose, and that the darkest circumstances can forge the strongest character.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Ten Commandments of Prison" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Raised in a single-parent household and shaped by the pressures of his environment, E. Wells Jr. made choices in his youth that led him down a dangerous path—until incarceration forced a complete reckoning with himself. During his years behind bars, he refused to let his circumstances define his destiny. Instead, he immersed himself in personal transformation programs, discovered his voice through writing, and deepened his faith in God as the anchor that held him steady. Today, he serves as a prison facilitator and co-designer of personal-transformation programs, a certified fitness instructor, and an accomplished spoken word artist whose authenticity resonates deeply with those seeking genuine change.
In "The Ten Commandments of Prison," E. Wells Jr. reveals the truths of survival that extend far beyond prison walls—principles centered on focus over distraction, patience over impulse, and accountability over excuses. Readers will discover how these commandments, paid for in blood and hard-earned time, became the blueprint for his evolution from a young man on the streets to an author, mentor, and testament to human resilience. The stakes are profound: whether one is pursuing a career goal, strengthening relationships, or simply striving to become a better version of themselves, these principles illuminate the path from desperation to dignity, from destruction to purpose.
"What I learned behind those walls wasn't theoretical—it was survival," said author E. Wells Jr. "These commandments kept me alive and gave me the structure to build something meaningful. I wrote this book so others could walk that path without paying the same price I did."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, E. Wells Jr.'s candid work offers readers a blueprint for transformation rooted in authentic experience. This book proves that redemption is possible, that pain can become purpose, and that the darkest circumstances can forge the strongest character.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Ten Commandments of Prison" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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