Recent Release, "Lethal Inheritance," from Hawes & Jenkins Author T. C. Kooring, Explores a Ritualistic Killer's Resurgence and the Detective Haunted by His Past
Lowell, IN, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- T. C. Kooring has completed a new book, "Lethal Inheritance" that plunges readers into a chilling investigation set in 1989 Utah. When a ritualistic serial killer resurfaces after more than a decade of silence, his victims bear a distinctive mark: a phoenix rising from flames. For lead investigator Cecelia Simon, this symbol is far more than a killer's signature—it is a wound from her own history, connecting directly to the unsolved case that devastated her family and claimed her teenage sister years ago.
Tammi Kooring, an over-the-road truck driver, has built a creative foundation rooted in a lifelong passion for literature and storytelling. Her journey into writing began as a teenager, when she crafted poetry and short stories while devouring novels across every genre. What started as a creative outlet to relieve stress has evolved into serious exploration of forensic science and criminal psychology, particularly the dark intersection between investigative procedure and the inner workings of a killer's mind.
"Lethal Inheritance" presents a labyrinth of falsified identities, erased bloodlines, and inherited land tied to generations of fire and death. As Cecelia pursues the killer through layers of deception, she discovers something far more sinister: a calculated design taking shape across more than a decade. The investigation forces her toward a devastating realization that her greatest threat wears the familiar face of someone she loves. Readers will confront profound questions about genetics, inherited darkness, and whether the sins of the past can ever truly be buried.
"This manuscript allowed me to explore the possibilities of genetics playing a vital role in the formation of a serial offender," said author T. C. Kooring. "I wanted to take readers on a journey into a killer's life while examining how trauma and bloodline intersect in ways that are both terrifying and deeply personal."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, T. C. Kooring's gripping work delivers a propulsive crime narrative that will keep readers riveted. The novel promises to satisfy fans of forensic thrillers seeking authentic psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Lethal Inheritance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Tammi Kooring, an over-the-road truck driver, has built a creative foundation rooted in a lifelong passion for literature and storytelling. Her journey into writing began as a teenager, when she crafted poetry and short stories while devouring novels across every genre. What started as a creative outlet to relieve stress has evolved into serious exploration of forensic science and criminal psychology, particularly the dark intersection between investigative procedure and the inner workings of a killer's mind.
"Lethal Inheritance" presents a labyrinth of falsified identities, erased bloodlines, and inherited land tied to generations of fire and death. As Cecelia pursues the killer through layers of deception, she discovers something far more sinister: a calculated design taking shape across more than a decade. The investigation forces her toward a devastating realization that her greatest threat wears the familiar face of someone she loves. Readers will confront profound questions about genetics, inherited darkness, and whether the sins of the past can ever truly be buried.
"This manuscript allowed me to explore the possibilities of genetics playing a vital role in the formation of a serial offender," said author T. C. Kooring. "I wanted to take readers on a journey into a killer's life while examining how trauma and bloodline intersect in ways that are both terrifying and deeply personal."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, T. C. Kooring's gripping work delivers a propulsive crime narrative that will keep readers riveted. The novel promises to satisfy fans of forensic thrillers seeking authentic psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Lethal Inheritance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories