Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where All the Light Comes From" – Based on a True Story, by Françoise Camille Bougourd
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Where All the Light Comes From: Based on a True Story" – a gently humorous memoir written by Françoise Camille Bougourd and told by Bondie the Pug.
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Where All the Light Comes From
A message from Bondie the Pug:
“Hello, my dear reader, it is I, Bondie, reporting for duty as your guide, companion, and occasional biscuit enthusiast. I suppose I should tell you what awaits you here, though I warn you, I do tend to get carried away when the subject is me.
“My story did not begin in comfort. It began in fear, in a van far from anything that smelled like home. But somehow, through twists I still do not fully understand, I found my way to a place filled with warmth, curious cats, a fellow distinguished pug, and a human called Nana, who has a talent for mending both hearts and lives.
“From that moment on, everything changed. I became guardian of the kitchen, protector of the night, and an emotional support specialist of the highest order. I brought chaos, yes, but also laughter, and a kind of devotion that cannot be taught.
This is not simply my tale. It is about the quiet light that finds us when we need it most, the kind carried by paws, memories, and those who came before us.
“So come along with me, and I shall show you exactly where all the light comes from.
“- Bondie the Pug, Chief Emotional Support Officer, Biscuit Specialist, and possible future Crufts Best of Breed Contender.”
Where All the Light Comes From - Based on a True Story
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882442
198 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.14 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/WATL
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H2F2D8XB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
A message from Bondie the Pug:
“Hello, my dear reader, it is I, Bondie, reporting for duty as your guide, companion, and occasional biscuit enthusiast. I suppose I should tell you what awaits you here, though I warn you, I do tend to get carried away when the subject is me.
“My story did not begin in comfort. It began in fear, in a van far from anything that smelled like home. But somehow, through twists I still do not fully understand, I found my way to a place filled with warmth, curious cats, a fellow distinguished pug, and a human called Nana, who has a talent for mending both hearts and lives.
“From that moment on, everything changed. I became guardian of the kitchen, protector of the night, and an emotional support specialist of the highest order. I brought chaos, yes, but also laughter, and a kind of devotion that cannot be taught.
This is not simply my tale. It is about the quiet light that finds us when we need it most, the kind carried by paws, memories, and those who came before us.
“So come along with me, and I shall show you exactly where all the light comes from.
“- Bondie the Pug, Chief Emotional Support Officer, Biscuit Specialist, and possible future Crufts Best of Breed Contender.”
Where All the Light Comes From - Based on a True Story
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882442
198 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.14 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/WATL
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H2F2D8XB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: 020 3582 2002 / +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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