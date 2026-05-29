Polar Insight Launches New Website as It Warns AI is Creating Strategic Blind Spots for Organisations
As AI accelerates internal consensus, the gap between leadership confidence and external reality becomes harder to detect. Polar Insight argues organisations have always faced this risk - AI just makes it form faster and look more credible. Internal alignment is not the same as external readiness.
London, United Kingdom, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Artificial intelligence is transforming how organisations generate analysis, model scenarios, and build internal consensus. For most leadership teams, that represents a genuine productivity gain. But a UK-based stakeholder consultancy is pointing to a side effect that is receiving far less attention: the faster organisations can produce internal alignment, the harder it becomes to know whether that alignment reflects external reality.
Polar Insight, which has spent a decade working with senior leaders in financial services, energy, and other regulated industries, argues that the underlying problem predates AI by some distance. Leadership teams have always faced the risk of becoming highly coordinated internally while drifting from how customers, regulators, counterparties, and markets are interpreting their decisions in practice. What has changed is the speed at which that confidence can now form, and the credibility that data-rich internal outputs tend to carry in the room.
"Many organisations are not lacking intelligence, analysis, or internal alignment," said James Tattersfield, CEO of Polar Insight. "The issue is often distance from external reality. Teams can become highly aligned internally while remaining too far removed from how customers, regulators, or markets are actually interpreting things in practice. AI does not change that dynamic. In some respects it intensifies it."
Tattersfield describes this as a form of decision risk that is poorly understood and rarely formally measured. Senior leadership teams operating under commercial, operational, or regulatory pressure often mistake the absence of internal challenge for external readiness. The consequences, including strategies that fail to land, regulatory responses that surprise, or stakeholder resistance that derails implementation, are frequently traced back to this gap after the fact.
Polar Insight works with organisations on programmes designed to surface what senior external stakeholders are actually thinking before critical decisions are made, a methodology the firm calls Stakeholder Proximity. The approach is used ahead of regulatory submissions, strategic pivots, product launches, and large-scale transformation programmes, particularly in environments where the cost of misreading external reaction is high.
"The organisations that have historically performed best in complex environments are those that have remained genuinely close to the people their decisions affect," Tattersfield added. "The question worth asking now is whether the tools being adopted to improve internal decision-making are also making it easier to avoid that external test."
Polar Insight, which has spent a decade working with senior leaders in financial services, energy, and other regulated industries, argues that the underlying problem predates AI by some distance. Leadership teams have always faced the risk of becoming highly coordinated internally while drifting from how customers, regulators, counterparties, and markets are interpreting their decisions in practice. What has changed is the speed at which that confidence can now form, and the credibility that data-rich internal outputs tend to carry in the room.
"Many organisations are not lacking intelligence, analysis, or internal alignment," said James Tattersfield, CEO of Polar Insight. "The issue is often distance from external reality. Teams can become highly aligned internally while remaining too far removed from how customers, regulators, or markets are actually interpreting things in practice. AI does not change that dynamic. In some respects it intensifies it."
Tattersfield describes this as a form of decision risk that is poorly understood and rarely formally measured. Senior leadership teams operating under commercial, operational, or regulatory pressure often mistake the absence of internal challenge for external readiness. The consequences, including strategies that fail to land, regulatory responses that surprise, or stakeholder resistance that derails implementation, are frequently traced back to this gap after the fact.
Polar Insight works with organisations on programmes designed to surface what senior external stakeholders are actually thinking before critical decisions are made, a methodology the firm calls Stakeholder Proximity. The approach is used ahead of regulatory submissions, strategic pivots, product launches, and large-scale transformation programmes, particularly in environments where the cost of misreading external reaction is high.
"The organisations that have historically performed best in complex environments are those that have remained genuinely close to the people their decisions affect," Tattersfield added. "The question worth asking now is whether the tools being adopted to improve internal decision-making are also making it easier to avoid that external test."
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Polar InsightContact
James Tattersfield
+442079711395
polarinsight.com
James Tattersfield
+442079711395
polarinsight.com
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