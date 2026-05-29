Contractor Near You, LLC Launches InstallationCalculator.com to Provide Localized Home Improvement Budget Estimates

Contractor Near You, LLC has officially launched InstallationCalculator.com, a dynamic new platform empowering homeowners with hyper-local cost estimates. Debuting with calculators for Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing, the tool bridges the gap between consumer expectations and contractor pricing. With dozens of additional service categories on the product roadmap, the platform is set to revolutionize how homeowners plan and budget for their next project.