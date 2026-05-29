Contractor Near You, LLC Launches InstallationCalculator.com to Provide Localized Home Improvement Budget Estimates
Contractor Near You, LLC has officially launched InstallationCalculator.com, a dynamic new platform empowering homeowners with hyper-local cost estimates. Debuting with calculators for Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing, the tool bridges the gap between consumer expectations and contractor pricing. With dozens of additional service categories on the product roadmap, the platform is set to revolutionize how homeowners plan and budget for their next project.
Austin, TX, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Contractor Near You, LLC today announced the official launch of InstallationCalculator.com, a comprehensive online estimation tool designed to bring price transparency and localized accuracy to the home improvement services industry.
The new platform allows homeowners to input their specific project parameters—such as square footage, quality tiers, and material preferences—to generate instant, data-driven cost ranges. Unlike static national averages, InstallationCalculator.com utilizes a proprietary geographic algorithm to adjust estimates based on state, county, city, and zip code, reflecting real-world cost of living, labor and material variations. Additionally, unlike most lead generation websites, there is no pay wall and users are not required to provide any Personal Information like an email address in order to see their calculations.
The platform is launching today with its first three flagship categories: Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing. According to the company's product roadmap, dozens of additional trade categories are currently in active development and will be rolled out in the coming months.
"We are absolutely thrilled to bring this product to market using our proprietary data assets to better serve both sides of our network," said Jason Kilgore of Contractor Near You, LLC. "Especially in this moment when inflation is persistently sticky, price transparency helps drive that down; setting realistic, localized cost expectations upfront, we are empowering homeowners to plan their projects with confidence. At the same time, we are ensuring our contractors are connecting with educated, prepared customers. It's a win-win-win for everyone. We look forward to serving both customer cohorts even better in the years to come."
InstallationCalculator.com operates as a free, independent estimation resource. Once a user calculates their project costs, the platform seamlessly integrates with the Contractor Near You directory, allowing homeowners to immediately connect with licensed professionals in their area to request estimates directly.
For more information or to calculate your next project, visit https://installationcalculator.com.
About Contractor Near You, LLC:
Contractor Near You, LLC is a digital directory and lead-generation platform dedicated to connecting homeowners with top-rated local service professionals. Through specialized platforms like ContractorNearYou.com, ContractorRequirements.com, and now InstallationCalculator.com, the company provides tools and resources that streamline the home improvement process from initial research to project completion.
Media Contact:
Media Relations
Contractor Near You, LLC
Support@ContractorNearYou.com
https://contractornearyou.com
The new platform allows homeowners to input their specific project parameters—such as square footage, quality tiers, and material preferences—to generate instant, data-driven cost ranges. Unlike static national averages, InstallationCalculator.com utilizes a proprietary geographic algorithm to adjust estimates based on state, county, city, and zip code, reflecting real-world cost of living, labor and material variations. Additionally, unlike most lead generation websites, there is no pay wall and users are not required to provide any Personal Information like an email address in order to see their calculations.
The platform is launching today with its first three flagship categories: Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, and Roofing. According to the company's product roadmap, dozens of additional trade categories are currently in active development and will be rolled out in the coming months.
"We are absolutely thrilled to bring this product to market using our proprietary data assets to better serve both sides of our network," said Jason Kilgore of Contractor Near You, LLC. "Especially in this moment when inflation is persistently sticky, price transparency helps drive that down; setting realistic, localized cost expectations upfront, we are empowering homeowners to plan their projects with confidence. At the same time, we are ensuring our contractors are connecting with educated, prepared customers. It's a win-win-win for everyone. We look forward to serving both customer cohorts even better in the years to come."
InstallationCalculator.com operates as a free, independent estimation resource. Once a user calculates their project costs, the platform seamlessly integrates with the Contractor Near You directory, allowing homeowners to immediately connect with licensed professionals in their area to request estimates directly.
For more information or to calculate your next project, visit https://installationcalculator.com.
About Contractor Near You, LLC:
Contractor Near You, LLC is a digital directory and lead-generation platform dedicated to connecting homeowners with top-rated local service professionals. Through specialized platforms like ContractorNearYou.com, ContractorRequirements.com, and now InstallationCalculator.com, the company provides tools and resources that streamline the home improvement process from initial research to project completion.
Media Contact:
Media Relations
Contractor Near You, LLC
Support@ContractorNearYou.com
https://contractornearyou.com
Contact
Contractor Near You, LLCContact
Jason Kilgore
512-694-4260
contractornearyou.com
Jason Kilgore
512-694-4260
contractornearyou.com
Categories