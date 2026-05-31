Scottsdale Philharmonic Expanding Number of Yearly Concerts to Provide Classical Music Year-Round to Valley Residents
Scottsdale, AZ, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- While many arts organizations in the Valley take a break for the summer, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is adding concerts.
“We’re increasing the number of yearly concerts by adding a two-concert Summer Series in July and August, and 7 p.m. Thursday evenings performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With these additions, we will now be the only classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round.”
“Our new Summer Series Program includes a pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, July 26 and a full concert with chorale on Sunday, Aug. 30, both at 4 p.m.,” Partridge adds.
All concerts for the 2026-27 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays and 7-9 p.m. for Thursday performances.
“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program’ to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children’s concert program.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
“We’re increasing the number of yearly concerts by adding a two-concert Summer Series in July and August, and 7 p.m. Thursday evenings performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With these additions, we will now be the only classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round.”
“Our new Summer Series Program includes a pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, July 26 and a full concert with chorale on Sunday, Aug. 30, both at 4 p.m.,” Partridge adds.
All concerts for the 2026-27 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays and 7-9 p.m. for Thursday performances.
“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program’ to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children’s concert program.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
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