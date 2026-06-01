Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026.
Loveland, CO, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Since opening in Old Town Fort Collins in 2013, Edge Optics has grown into more than just an eye care clinic—it has become a community hub dedicated to connection, creativity, and care. While the practice is known for delivering high-quality comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and specialty treatments, it is their commitment to giving back to the community that truly sets them apart. Edge Optics is involved in countless nonprofits and community events.
Edge Optics has proudly partnered with local organizations to provide over 1,000 free eye exams and pairs of glasses to unhoused and underserved individuals in Northern Colorado. By helping people regain clear vision, the team supports not only eye health, but also confidence, independence, and access to new opportunities.
“Opening our Loveland location is incredibly exciting for us—not just because we’re growing, but because it allows us to expand our impact. This is very important to me as a 5th generation Colorado native,” said Mindy Bryant, CEO at Edge Optics. “We believe everyone deserves to see clearly and have the coolest gear for getting outdoors and experiencing the Colorado lifestyle, in a super cool space. We are really looking forward to meeting people in Loveland, come by and grab a drink or coffee and say hi!”
The Loveland Office offers:
Comprehensive eye exams for all ages
Medical eye care and emergency visits
Contact lens fittings and specialty services
Myopia control and advanced dry eye treatments
Iris Photography
A curated, high-quality selection of eyewear and sunglasses
True to its roots, Edge Optics plans to continue and grow its community outreach efforts in Loveland, building new partnerships and continuing to extend its mission of accessible, compassionate eye care.
Appointments can be scheduled online at edgeoptics.com or by calling 970-682-2627.
Edge Optics has proudly partnered with local organizations to provide over 1,000 free eye exams and pairs of glasses to unhoused and underserved individuals in Northern Colorado. By helping people regain clear vision, the team supports not only eye health, but also confidence, independence, and access to new opportunities.
“Opening our Loveland location is incredibly exciting for us—not just because we’re growing, but because it allows us to expand our impact. This is very important to me as a 5th generation Colorado native,” said Mindy Bryant, CEO at Edge Optics. “We believe everyone deserves to see clearly and have the coolest gear for getting outdoors and experiencing the Colorado lifestyle, in a super cool space. We are really looking forward to meeting people in Loveland, come by and grab a drink or coffee and say hi!”
The Loveland Office offers:
Comprehensive eye exams for all ages
Medical eye care and emergency visits
Contact lens fittings and specialty services
Myopia control and advanced dry eye treatments
Iris Photography
A curated, high-quality selection of eyewear and sunglasses
True to its roots, Edge Optics plans to continue and grow its community outreach efforts in Loveland, building new partnerships and continuing to extend its mission of accessible, compassionate eye care.
Appointments can be scheduled online at edgeoptics.com or by calling 970-682-2627.
Contact
Edge OpticsContact
William Maestas
970-682-2627
www.edgeoptics.com
William Maestas
970-682-2627
www.edgeoptics.com
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