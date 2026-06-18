Pennington Biomedical Recruiting Adults with Type 2 Diabetes for Avocado Nutrition Study
Researchers to examine whether daily avocado consumption can improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity.
Baton Rouge, LA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is recruiting participants for a clinical nutrition study designed to investigate how daily avocado consumption may affect blood sugar management in adults with Type 2 diabetes.
The Avocado-T2D study will examine the effects of eating one avocado each day on fasting blood glucose, glycemic control and insulin sensitivity. Researchers hope the findings will help advance evidence-based nutritional strategies for people living with Type 2 diabetes.
“Nutrition is one of the most important tools available for managing Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. John Apolzan, Director of the Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical. “This study will help us better understand whether incorporating avocados into a controlled dietary pattern can positively influence blood sugar regulation and overall metabolic health.”
Participants will be expected to undergo screening and baseline visits at Pennington Biomedical. The study will be divided into two periods, and each part will last for five weeks. There will be a two-week “washout” period between these periods, during which time participants will eat their normal diet on their own.
During one diet period, participants will consume one whole avocado per day. During the second diet period, they will consume other fruits matching the avocado in energy every day for five weeks.
During both five-week diet periods, participants will receive all meals, snacks and beverages prepared by the Pennington Biomedical Metabolic Kitchen using a five-day rotating menu. Calorie intake will remain identical between the two study diets.
Participants will be asked to consume breakfast onsite at Pennington Biomedical at least three times per week on weekdays. Additional weekday meals, as well as weekend and holiday meals, may be packaged for takeout.
Study procedures will include medical history and questionnaires; height, weight and waist/hip circumference measurements; bioelectrical impedance analysis; blood pressure, pulse monitoring and blood collection; oral glucose tolerance testing; continuous glucose monitoring; and activity and sleep monitoring using a wrist-worn accelerometer.
Researchers are seeking adults who are 18-70 years old; have a body mass index (BMI) between 30-45; have a reported diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes; and have been on a stable medication regimen, including diabetes medications, for at least three months.
Participants may receive up to $1,000 for completing the study, and all meals during the 10 weeks of controlled feeding will be provided.
Individuals interested in learning more about the study can visit pbrc.edu.
The Avocado-T2D study will examine the effects of eating one avocado each day on fasting blood glucose, glycemic control and insulin sensitivity. Researchers hope the findings will help advance evidence-based nutritional strategies for people living with Type 2 diabetes.
“Nutrition is one of the most important tools available for managing Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. John Apolzan, Director of the Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical. “This study will help us better understand whether incorporating avocados into a controlled dietary pattern can positively influence blood sugar regulation and overall metabolic health.”
Participants will be expected to undergo screening and baseline visits at Pennington Biomedical. The study will be divided into two periods, and each part will last for five weeks. There will be a two-week “washout” period between these periods, during which time participants will eat their normal diet on their own.
During one diet period, participants will consume one whole avocado per day. During the second diet period, they will consume other fruits matching the avocado in energy every day for five weeks.
During both five-week diet periods, participants will receive all meals, snacks and beverages prepared by the Pennington Biomedical Metabolic Kitchen using a five-day rotating menu. Calorie intake will remain identical between the two study diets.
Participants will be asked to consume breakfast onsite at Pennington Biomedical at least three times per week on weekdays. Additional weekday meals, as well as weekend and holiday meals, may be packaged for takeout.
Study procedures will include medical history and questionnaires; height, weight and waist/hip circumference measurements; bioelectrical impedance analysis; blood pressure, pulse monitoring and blood collection; oral glucose tolerance testing; continuous glucose monitoring; and activity and sleep monitoring using a wrist-worn accelerometer.
Researchers are seeking adults who are 18-70 years old; have a body mass index (BMI) between 30-45; have a reported diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes; and have been on a stable medication regimen, including diabetes medications, for at least three months.
Participants may receive up to $1,000 for completing the study, and all meals during the 10 weeks of controlled feeding will be provided.
Individuals interested in learning more about the study can visit pbrc.edu.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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