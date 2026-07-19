W.L. Martin Home Designs Expands Small Home Plan Collection Amid Rising Housing Demand
New home plans designed for smaller lots, workforce housing, and cost-conscious residential development across North America.
Jacksonville, FL, July 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- W.L. Martin Home Designs has announced an expansion of its small home plan collection, giving developers and builders access to a broader range of thoughtfully designed homes created specifically for today’s growing demand for affordability, efficient land use, and practical living.
As housing costs continue to rise across North America, developers are increasingly searching for home designs that work well on smaller lots while remaining attractive, buildable, and cost-conscious. W.L. Martin Home Designs has responded by expanding its lineup of smaller footprint homes that balance curb appeal, functionality, and construction efficiency.
The expanded collection includes a variety of home plans ranging from compact cottages and narrow lot homes to efficient single-family designs intended for workforce housing developments, infill projects, build-to-rent communities, and first-time homebuyer neighborhoods.
“Our goal has always been to create homes people truly want to live in while helping developers build more efficiently and affordably,” said Bill Martin, President of W.L. Martin Home Designs. “There is a major shift happening in the market right now. Buyers are becoming more practical, municipalities are encouraging higher density housing, and developers need plans that make sense financially without sacrificing appearance or livability. We’re expanding our small and tiny home offerings to help meet that demand.”
The company’s smaller home plans are designed with both developers and homeowners in mind, incorporating features that maximize usable living space while reducing unnecessary complexity during construction. Many plans feature open-concept layouts, efficient kitchen and living areas, flexible bedrooms or office/study room spaces, and exterior designs that fit naturally into a variety of residential communities.
W.L. Martin Home Designs also places a strong emphasis on lot efficiency, with many of the expanded designs created specifically for narrower lots and higher-density developments where maximizing land value is increasingly important.
The growing popularity of smaller homes has become one of the most significant trends in residential construction as developers adapt to changing market conditions, labor costs, and affordability challenges. Industry reports continue to show rising interest in homes with practical square footage, lower maintenance requirements, and more attainable price points.
“Smaller homes today are not about compromise,” Martin added. “They’re about smarter design, where we offer plans that allow developers to build homes that are what we refer to as Affordable by Design. A well-designed smaller home can feel open, comfortable, and highly functional while helping developers control construction costs and improve project flexibility.”
The expanded collection is now available and searchable through the W.L. Martin Home Designs website and includes home plans suitable for:
Workforce housing developments
Build-to-rent communities
Narrow lot subdivisions
Infill housing projects
Entry-level residential developments
Cottage-style neighborhoods
Small lot single-family communities
Developers, builders, and investors can browse the company’s growing collection of Affordable by Design small home plans at: https://wlmartinhomes.com/
About W.L. Martin Home Designs
Bill Martin has been designing homes since 1983 and founded W.L. Martin Home Designs in 1986. His work reflects a balance of cost-effective construction methods and architectural creativity, with an emphasis on traditional curb appeal, well-proportioned elevations, and outdoor living spaces such as front and rear porches. His designs prioritize efficient use of square footage, minimizing wasted space and incorporating practical dimensions that help reduce jobsite waste while maximizing livability and perceived spaciousness.
As housing costs continue to rise across North America, developers are increasingly searching for home designs that work well on smaller lots while remaining attractive, buildable, and cost-conscious. W.L. Martin Home Designs has responded by expanding its lineup of smaller footprint homes that balance curb appeal, functionality, and construction efficiency.
The expanded collection includes a variety of home plans ranging from compact cottages and narrow lot homes to efficient single-family designs intended for workforce housing developments, infill projects, build-to-rent communities, and first-time homebuyer neighborhoods.
“Our goal has always been to create homes people truly want to live in while helping developers build more efficiently and affordably,” said Bill Martin, President of W.L. Martin Home Designs. “There is a major shift happening in the market right now. Buyers are becoming more practical, municipalities are encouraging higher density housing, and developers need plans that make sense financially without sacrificing appearance or livability. We’re expanding our small and tiny home offerings to help meet that demand.”
The company’s smaller home plans are designed with both developers and homeowners in mind, incorporating features that maximize usable living space while reducing unnecessary complexity during construction. Many plans feature open-concept layouts, efficient kitchen and living areas, flexible bedrooms or office/study room spaces, and exterior designs that fit naturally into a variety of residential communities.
W.L. Martin Home Designs also places a strong emphasis on lot efficiency, with many of the expanded designs created specifically for narrower lots and higher-density developments where maximizing land value is increasingly important.
The growing popularity of smaller homes has become one of the most significant trends in residential construction as developers adapt to changing market conditions, labor costs, and affordability challenges. Industry reports continue to show rising interest in homes with practical square footage, lower maintenance requirements, and more attainable price points.
“Smaller homes today are not about compromise,” Martin added. “They’re about smarter design, where we offer plans that allow developers to build homes that are what we refer to as Affordable by Design. A well-designed smaller home can feel open, comfortable, and highly functional while helping developers control construction costs and improve project flexibility.”
The expanded collection is now available and searchable through the W.L. Martin Home Designs website and includes home plans suitable for:
Workforce housing developments
Build-to-rent communities
Narrow lot subdivisions
Infill housing projects
Entry-level residential developments
Cottage-style neighborhoods
Small lot single-family communities
Developers, builders, and investors can browse the company’s growing collection of Affordable by Design small home plans at: https://wlmartinhomes.com/
About W.L. Martin Home Designs
Bill Martin has been designing homes since 1983 and founded W.L. Martin Home Designs in 1986. His work reflects a balance of cost-effective construction methods and architectural creativity, with an emphasis on traditional curb appeal, well-proportioned elevations, and outdoor living spaces such as front and rear porches. His designs prioritize efficient use of square footage, minimizing wasted space and incorporating practical dimensions that help reduce jobsite waste while maximizing livability and perceived spaciousness.
Contact
W.L. Martin Home DesignsContact
Bill Martin
850 907-0900
https://wlmartinhomes.com/
Bill Martin
850 907-0900
https://wlmartinhomes.com/
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