Melissa Jun Rowley Shares Narrative Strategy for How to Shift Culture, Power, and Policy in "Beyond the Mic Drop," Launching June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

Journalist and media and tech entrepreneur Melissa Jun Rowley will launch her first book, "Beyond the Mic Drop: How Our Stories Shift Culture, Power, and Policy" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-241-1, 979-8-88797-240-4, 979-8-88797-242-8) on June 10, 2026.