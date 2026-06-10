Melissa Jun Rowley Shares Narrative Strategy for How to Shift Culture, Power, and Policy in "Beyond the Mic Drop," Launching June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Journalist and media and tech entrepreneur Melissa Jun Rowley will launch her first book, "Beyond the Mic Drop: How Our Stories Shift Culture, Power, and Policy" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-241-1, 979-8-88797-240-4, 979-8-88797-242-8) on June 10, 2026.
Hartford, CT, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- From refugee camps and conflict regions to jungles and innovation hubs, Rowley draws on firsthand experiences to explore why understanding narrative has become increasingly important in an era of AI, political polarization, and challenges to freedom of expression and a free press.
Through adventures with peace activists in the Middle East, community builders in South Africa, Indigenous leaders defending the Amazon, women's rights advocates in Puerto Rico, and innovators working across health and justice, the book explores how narratives can unite or divide, liberate or manipulate, and influence collective action.
Each chapter concludes with a "Mic Check"—a series of reflective prompts and exercises to help readers examine the stories they've inherited and consider how they might author new possibilities for themselves and the world around them.
"Stories don't just reflect the world around us—they influence what we believe, what we protect, and what we become," said Rowley. "I wrote Beyond the Mic Drop because understanding narrative is no longer optional. In an era rapidly changing through misinformation and competing visions for the future, the ability to recognize, question, and tell stories responsibly has become one of the most important skills we can develop."
Get your copy of Beyond the Mic Drop at your favorite place to buy books, or directly from the author here: https://www.melissajunrowley.com/book
Melissa Jun Rowley is an author, social, gender, and environmental justice activist, and media and tech entrepreneur. She began her career as a journalist with CNN, the Associated Press, and BBC News, and then went on to build ventures and initiatives that bridge culture and narrative equity. In 2025, she founded Climate Mic Drop™, a platform convening frontline voices, artists, and policymakers to reimagine how stories about protecting people and our planet are told. She is currently pursuing a Mid-Career Master in Public Administration at Harvard Kennedy School.
You can learn more about Melissa at https://www.melissajunrowley.com/
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 10, 2026, 250 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-240-4
$37.99 hardcover, ISBN 979-8-88797-241-1
$9.99 eBook, ISBN 979-8-88797-242-8
Through adventures with peace activists in the Middle East, community builders in South Africa, Indigenous leaders defending the Amazon, women's rights advocates in Puerto Rico, and innovators working across health and justice, the book explores how narratives can unite or divide, liberate or manipulate, and influence collective action.
Each chapter concludes with a "Mic Check"—a series of reflective prompts and exercises to help readers examine the stories they've inherited and consider how they might author new possibilities for themselves and the world around them.
"Stories don't just reflect the world around us—they influence what we believe, what we protect, and what we become," said Rowley. "I wrote Beyond the Mic Drop because understanding narrative is no longer optional. In an era rapidly changing through misinformation and competing visions for the future, the ability to recognize, question, and tell stories responsibly has become one of the most important skills we can develop."
Get your copy of Beyond the Mic Drop at your favorite place to buy books, or directly from the author here: https://www.melissajunrowley.com/book
Melissa Jun Rowley is an author, social, gender, and environmental justice activist, and media and tech entrepreneur. She began her career as a journalist with CNN, the Associated Press, and BBC News, and then went on to build ventures and initiatives that bridge culture and narrative equity. In 2025, she founded Climate Mic Drop™, a platform convening frontline voices, artists, and policymakers to reimagine how stories about protecting people and our planet are told. She is currently pursuing a Mid-Career Master in Public Administration at Harvard Kennedy School.
You can learn more about Melissa at https://www.melissajunrowley.com/
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: June 10, 2026, 250 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$24.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-240-4
$37.99 hardcover, ISBN 979-8-88797-241-1
$9.99 eBook, ISBN 979-8-88797-242-8
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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