Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin
Charlotte, NC, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is coming to Charlotte, NC on September 26 for a special conference at The Pearl, Charlotte’s Innovation District, 915 Pearl Park Way, Charlotte, NC 28204. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by Autism Charlotte.
Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are workarounds for all situations, including finding a job, volunteer work, tutoring, and test taking.
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences worldwide, helping thousands of parents and professionals understand how to help individuals with autism.
She is the author of The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism book series, Emergence: Labeled Autistic, and Thinking in Pictures, among many others. One of the most celebrated—and effective—animal advocates on the planet, Dr. Grandin revolutionized animal movement systems and spearheaded reform of the quality of life for the world’s agricultural animals. Her portrait has been inducted in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
This conference will enable you to:
• Compare and contrast the three main kinds of thinkers and their respective skills.
• Describe the importance of collaborative thinking.
• Explain why checklists are effective when working with autistic individuals.
• Summarize the importance of mentors.
• Describe the influence of AI and its effect on career choices for autistic individuals.
• Explain how fear is an overriding emotion for autistics and how to deal with it.
This presentation is for educators, parents, therapists, and caregivers.
Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are workarounds for all situations, including finding a job, volunteer work, tutoring, and test taking.
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences worldwide, helping thousands of parents and professionals understand how to help individuals with autism.
She is the author of The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism book series, Emergence: Labeled Autistic, and Thinking in Pictures, among many others. One of the most celebrated—and effective—animal advocates on the planet, Dr. Grandin revolutionized animal movement systems and spearheaded reform of the quality of life for the world’s agricultural animals. Her portrait has been inducted in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
This conference will enable you to:
• Compare and contrast the three main kinds of thinkers and their respective skills.
• Describe the importance of collaborative thinking.
• Explain why checklists are effective when working with autistic individuals.
• Summarize the importance of mentors.
• Describe the influence of AI and its effect on career choices for autistic individuals.
• Explain how fear is an overriding emotion for autistics and how to deal with it.
This presentation is for educators, parents, therapists, and caregivers.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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