Recent Release, "The Contemplative Vagabond," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Robert Vonkepner, Explores a Man's Spiritual Awakening and Divine Calling
Sherman Oaks, CA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Vonkepner has completed a new book, "The Contemplative Vagabond," which traces an extraordinary transformation from professional achievement to profound purpose. Once a talented surfer and accomplished culinary artist working in California's finest establishments, Vonkepner found himself wrestling with an unmistakable pull toward something greater—a calling that would reshape his entire life and artistic vision.
Having spent years honing his craft in five-star hotels and innovative wine country restaurants, Vonkepner discovered that external success could not satisfy the yearning in his soul. His journey became a testament to faith, as he surrendered the prestigious career he had built and picked up a pencil with fresh determination. This fusion of his lived experience with newfound creative purpose birthed "The Contemplative Vagabond," a work born from genuine struggle and spiritual conviction rather than professional training.
In "The Contemplative Vagabond," Vonkepner weaves together themes of social justice, truth, and the weight of adolescent burdens while charting his pilgrimage toward glorifying God. Readers will discover a candid exploration of what it means to abandon comfort for calling, to question worldly measures of success, and to answer the Great Commission with courageous vulnerability. The narrative speaks to anyone grappling with their own vocational and spiritual crossroads, offering both honesty about the cost of transformation and hope about the rewards of alignment with divine purpose.
"This book emerged from my deepest convictions about faith and my responsibility as a Christian to serve a purpose larger than myself," said author Robert Vonkepner.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vonkepner's reflective work invites readers into an authentic spiritual journey that challenges conventional definitions of achievement. This narrative will resonate with those seeking meaning beyond material success and willing to answer God's invitation to a transformed life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Contemplative Vagabond" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Having spent years honing his craft in five-star hotels and innovative wine country restaurants, Vonkepner discovered that external success could not satisfy the yearning in his soul. His journey became a testament to faith, as he surrendered the prestigious career he had built and picked up a pencil with fresh determination. This fusion of his lived experience with newfound creative purpose birthed "The Contemplative Vagabond," a work born from genuine struggle and spiritual conviction rather than professional training.
In "The Contemplative Vagabond," Vonkepner weaves together themes of social justice, truth, and the weight of adolescent burdens while charting his pilgrimage toward glorifying God. Readers will discover a candid exploration of what it means to abandon comfort for calling, to question worldly measures of success, and to answer the Great Commission with courageous vulnerability. The narrative speaks to anyone grappling with their own vocational and spiritual crossroads, offering both honesty about the cost of transformation and hope about the rewards of alignment with divine purpose.
"This book emerged from my deepest convictions about faith and my responsibility as a Christian to serve a purpose larger than myself," said author Robert Vonkepner.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vonkepner's reflective work invites readers into an authentic spiritual journey that challenges conventional definitions of achievement. This narrative will resonate with those seeking meaning beyond material success and willing to answer God's invitation to a transformed life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Contemplative Vagabond" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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