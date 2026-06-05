Madeline Alvarez’s Newly Released “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace” Shares an Inspiring Testimony of Faith and Perseverance
“NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madeline Alvarez is a powerful testimony of resilience, faith, and determination. Through her personal experience pursuing a nursing career, Alvarez encourages readers not to allow setbacks or failure to define them but to trust God’s plan and continue striving toward their calling.
Barnegat, NJ, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace”: an empowering account of faith, determination, and personal transformation. “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace” is the creation of published author, Madeline Alvarez, born in Brooklyn, New York, to Puerto Rican parents, is a registered nurse, ordained pastor, and mother of four. The first in her family to earn a degree, she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree with honors in October of 2025 and is currently two semesters away from completing her Master’s in Advanced Leadership with a double major in Nursing with honors. A missionary and creator of the mommy-and-daughter blog Butterfly by Grace, she lives in New Jersey with her firefighter husband and enjoys cooking, reading, running, biking, and traveling.
Alvarez shares, “Failure is not your name. It describes neither who you are nor what you can be. Madeline Alvarez dreamed of being a registered nurse in the emergency department. She failed the National Council Examination test for the licensing of nurses twenty-two times, but she never quit. She didn’t let embarrassment stop her or let society judge her. She never stopped praying or trusting in God’s plan for her. In this powerful book of faith and perseverance, Madeline shares her stress, tears, and anger in the face of failure, and her personal testimony of the power of grace in her life as she charts her metamorphosis from a failure to a success, from a lowly caterpillar into a beautiful, high-flying butterfly.
The first in her family to earn a degree, Madeline explains why she believes that those who never fail will never appreciate the deep satisfaction that comes when their dreams finally come true. She put her faith in God and tried again. Failure humbles us, teaches us compassion and empathy. These attributes have made her a better nurse and can teach us all to be better people. The hardest tests we face sometimes are those that come from within us. See yourself as God sees you. Sometimes the path to success is failure. In the face of those tests, we must learn to put our faith in ourselves and in God and trust that if we never give up hope and keep praying, we can achieve our dreams.
Sometimes the hardest tests we face are those that come from within us. Faced with failing a national nursing test twenty-two times, Madeline Alvarez shares her journey from failure to success through the power of her faith and unwavering trust in God’s plan for her.
Failure is one step closer to success.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madeline Alvarez’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder that persistence, faith, and resilience can lead to meaningful achievement.
Consumers can purchase “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Alvarez shares, “Failure is not your name. It describes neither who you are nor what you can be. Madeline Alvarez dreamed of being a registered nurse in the emergency department. She failed the National Council Examination test for the licensing of nurses twenty-two times, but she never quit. She didn’t let embarrassment stop her or let society judge her. She never stopped praying or trusting in God’s plan for her. In this powerful book of faith and perseverance, Madeline shares her stress, tears, and anger in the face of failure, and her personal testimony of the power of grace in her life as she charts her metamorphosis from a failure to a success, from a lowly caterpillar into a beautiful, high-flying butterfly.
The first in her family to earn a degree, Madeline explains why she believes that those who never fail will never appreciate the deep satisfaction that comes when their dreams finally come true. She put her faith in God and tried again. Failure humbles us, teaches us compassion and empathy. These attributes have made her a better nurse and can teach us all to be better people. The hardest tests we face sometimes are those that come from within us. See yourself as God sees you. Sometimes the path to success is failure. In the face of those tests, we must learn to put our faith in ourselves and in God and trust that if we never give up hope and keep praying, we can achieve our dreams.
Sometimes the hardest tests we face are those that come from within us. Faced with failing a national nursing test twenty-two times, Madeline Alvarez shares her journey from failure to success through the power of her faith and unwavering trust in God’s plan for her.
Failure is one step closer to success.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Madeline Alvarez’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder that persistence, faith, and resilience can lead to meaningful achievement.
Consumers can purchase “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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