Madeline Alvarez’s Newly Released “NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace” Shares an Inspiring Testimony of Faith and Perseverance

“NCLEX-RN from Caterpillar to Butterfly by Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madeline Alvarez is a powerful testimony of resilience, faith, and determination. Through her personal experience pursuing a nursing career, Alvarez encourages readers not to allow setbacks or failure to define them but to trust God’s plan and continue striving toward their calling.