Recent Release, "40 DAYS of Reflections," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mo Amani, Offers Devotional Wisdom Through Timeless Biblical Storytelling
Little Rock, AR, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mo Amani has completed a new book, titled, "40 DAYS of Reflections: WISDOM FROM ABOVE," a devotional work designed to deepen readers' spiritual connection through the power of narrative. Drawing inspiration from the parables and stories Jesus used to teach His followers, Amani crafts a collection of reflections that speak directly to contemporary faith seekers. Each entry uses stories, analogies, and anecdotes as vessels to communicate profound spiritual truths in ways that resonate with modern lives and circumstances.
Born in Tehran, Iran, and raised in a Shiite Muslim family, Mo Amani immigrated to the United States in 1974 to pursue higher education. His remarkable spiritual journey began in 1988 when, through the courageous witness of his wife, he embraced Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. After a distinguished forty-year career in executive Human Resources with Fortune 500 companies, Amani retired in 2022 to devote himself more fully to his faith and family. He now resides in Little Rock, Arkansas, with his wife Debbie and their adopted son Malachi, while maintaining close relationships with his three adult children and eight grandchildren.
In "40 DAYS of Reflections," readers will discover devotional content that honors the biblical tradition of using parables and stories to illuminate spiritual principles. Amani's reflections invite believers to look beyond surface-level understanding and perceive the essence of divine truth. With humble prayer that God be glorified and Jesus magnified throughout, this devotional offers forty days of contemplative material designed to renew faith, clarify purpose, and strengthen one's walk with Christ through narratives that connect ancient wisdom to everyday experience.
"My desire is that these reflections serve as windows through which readers encounter the living God and experience His transformative power in their daily lives," said author Mo Amani.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mo Amani's spiritually enriching work equips believers with devotional material grounded in biblical storytelling. Readers will find themselves challenged to deeper faith and renewed commitment to following Christ through narratives that bridge ancient truth and contemporary living.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "40 DAYS of Reflections" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in Tehran, Iran, and raised in a Shiite Muslim family, Mo Amani immigrated to the United States in 1974 to pursue higher education. His remarkable spiritual journey began in 1988 when, through the courageous witness of his wife, he embraced Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. After a distinguished forty-year career in executive Human Resources with Fortune 500 companies, Amani retired in 2022 to devote himself more fully to his faith and family. He now resides in Little Rock, Arkansas, with his wife Debbie and their adopted son Malachi, while maintaining close relationships with his three adult children and eight grandchildren.
In "40 DAYS of Reflections," readers will discover devotional content that honors the biblical tradition of using parables and stories to illuminate spiritual principles. Amani's reflections invite believers to look beyond surface-level understanding and perceive the essence of divine truth. With humble prayer that God be glorified and Jesus magnified throughout, this devotional offers forty days of contemplative material designed to renew faith, clarify purpose, and strengthen one's walk with Christ through narratives that connect ancient wisdom to everyday experience.
"My desire is that these reflections serve as windows through which readers encounter the living God and experience His transformative power in their daily lives," said author Mo Amani.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mo Amani's spiritually enriching work equips believers with devotional material grounded in biblical storytelling. Readers will find themselves challenged to deeper faith and renewed commitment to following Christ through narratives that bridge ancient truth and contemporary living.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "40 DAYS of Reflections" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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