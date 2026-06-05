Recent Release, "Y I Stayed," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Roxi D., Explores One Woman's Journey Through Infidelity, Betrayal, and Profound Faith Questions
New York City, NY, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roxi D. has completed a new book, "Y I Stayed": From Devastation to Destination A Journey Through Infidelity, which chronicles her candid exploration of betrayal and the spiritual reckoning that followed. The narrative captures a pivotal moment when the author brought her grievances before God, only to discover that she herself stood accused—not of betraying another person, but of betraying God himself. This revelation becomes the turning point that redirects her entire path forward.
Drawing from her rich background in ministry and counseling, Roxi D. brings authentic pastoral wisdom to her work. A wife, mother of four, and grandmother of nine, she has spent years earning degrees in Biblical Studies and Theology while also obtaining peer counseling certification through CWM International Leadership Training. Her personal experience navigating crisis alongside countless women through one-on-one counseling, study groups, and support networks infuses every page with genuine compassion and hard-won insight.
"Y I Stayed" presents themes of resilience, spiritual accountability, and redemptive transformation. Readers will discover how questioning faith can ultimately strengthen it, how devastation can become a destination, and how confronting uncomfortable truths about ourselves opens pathways to genuine healing. The stakes are intensely personal—a marriage, an identity, and a relationship with God all hang in the balance—yet the lessons resonate universally for anyone who has faced betrayal and wondered whether staying was worth the cost.
"This book emerged from my deepest pain and my most profound conversations with God," said author Roxi D. "I wrote it for every person who has asked themselves whether they could forgive, whether they could heal, and whether their faith could survive the shattering moments life brings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roxi D.'s revelatory work offers readers both validation and hope. Through her honest testimony, she demonstrates that even our darkest seasons can become catalysts for spiritual growth and authentic transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this restorative work can purchase "Y I Stayed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her rich background in ministry and counseling, Roxi D. brings authentic pastoral wisdom to her work. A wife, mother of four, and grandmother of nine, she has spent years earning degrees in Biblical Studies and Theology while also obtaining peer counseling certification through CWM International Leadership Training. Her personal experience navigating crisis alongside countless women through one-on-one counseling, study groups, and support networks infuses every page with genuine compassion and hard-won insight.
"Y I Stayed" presents themes of resilience, spiritual accountability, and redemptive transformation. Readers will discover how questioning faith can ultimately strengthen it, how devastation can become a destination, and how confronting uncomfortable truths about ourselves opens pathways to genuine healing. The stakes are intensely personal—a marriage, an identity, and a relationship with God all hang in the balance—yet the lessons resonate universally for anyone who has faced betrayal and wondered whether staying was worth the cost.
"This book emerged from my deepest pain and my most profound conversations with God," said author Roxi D. "I wrote it for every person who has asked themselves whether they could forgive, whether they could heal, and whether their faith could survive the shattering moments life brings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roxi D.'s revelatory work offers readers both validation and hope. Through her honest testimony, she demonstrates that even our darkest seasons can become catalysts for spiritual growth and authentic transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this restorative work can purchase "Y I Stayed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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