Dr. Donald Penner’s Newly Released "The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter" is a Gripping Account of Survival, Faith, and Deliverance in the Face of Betrayal
“The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Donald Penner is a powerful and deeply personal narrative that chronicles hardship, perseverance, and God’s faithfulness through life-altering trials.
Holt, MI, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter”: a compelling and eye-opening memoir that explores suffering, resilience, and the power of faith in the midst of injustice. “The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter” is the creation of published author, Dr. Donald Penner. The author wrote this book eleven months after his escape from the assisted care facility, relying on journal notes he wrote while in the facility. He had walked into a hospital for back surgery, and on December 10, 2020, as a result of the surgery, he now needs a walker for mobility. He is now a free man living independently, enjoying his fellowship with the Lord and with his friends.
Dr. Penner shares, “An erroneous diagnosis by physicians, believed by someone who should have known better, resulted in great pain, suffering, and financial loss. A prodigal daughter took center stage.
Read an insider’s story about struggle and survival while in an assisted living facility. How God answers prayer and delivers him from there when there seemed to be no way.
God answers prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Donald Penner’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking and faith-driven testimony that highlights perseverance, accountability, and the enduring hope found in trusting God through adversity.
Consumers can purchase “The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Penner shares, “An erroneous diagnosis by physicians, believed by someone who should have known better, resulted in great pain, suffering, and financial loss. A prodigal daughter took center stage.
Read an insider’s story about struggle and survival while in an assisted living facility. How God answers prayer and delivers him from there when there seemed to be no way.
God answers prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Donald Penner’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking and faith-driven testimony that highlights perseverance, accountability, and the enduring hope found in trusting God through adversity.
Consumers can purchase “The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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