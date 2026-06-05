Dr. Donald Penner’s Newly Released "The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter" is a Gripping Account of Survival, Faith, and Deliverance in the Face of Betrayal

“The Unrepentant Prodigal Daughter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Donald Penner is a powerful and deeply personal narrative that chronicles hardship, perseverance, and God’s faithfulness through life-altering trials.