Recent Release, "Life Tools," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kevin Cousineau, Offers 101 Biblical Illustrations and Devotionals to Transform Faith Navigation
Kingman, AZ, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Cousineau has completed a new book, "Life Tools: 101 Biblical Illustrations and Devotionals for Christ-Centered Living.” A collection of profound stories and reflections, they illuminate scripture through the lens of everyday experiences. Drawing from decades of wisdom and spiritual understanding, these devotionals bridge the gap between ancient biblical truths and the complexities of contemporary living, offering readers practical guidance rooted in God's Word.
The author's distinctive voice emerges from a life marked by unconventional timing and divine purpose. Kevin often reflects that he accomplished life's major milestones later than most—marrying at thirty-nine, completing his Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies at sixty-two, and beginning his walk with Christ at fifty-three. These experiences, rather than limiting his perspective, have enriched it profoundly. His ministry encompasses writing, small group leadership, teaching, and occasional preaching, all informed by hard-won insights and authentic faith. Living in Kingman, Arizona, with his wife Ann, Kevin draws strength from their three grown children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
"Life Tools" addresses the universal struggle of walking with Jesus in a broken world by presenting biblical illustrations that speak to both the soul and the intellect. Each devotional opens doorways to deeper understanding of scripture while simultaneously offering readers tools for navigating life's trials, relationships, and spiritual growth. Through these captivating narratives, Cousineau demonstrates how ancient biblical principles remain remarkably relevant. This challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about faith and inviting them into a more intimate relationship with Christ.
"I've learned that God's timing is perfect, even when it doesn't match our expectations," said author Kevin Cousineau. "My hope is that these devotionals help others see Scripture with fresh eyes and discover the practical wisdom that transforms how we live each day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Cousineau's enlightening work equips readers with biblical perspectives essential for navigating modern challenges. These devotionals serve as trustworthy companions for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and live with purpose aligned to Christ's teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Life Tools" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's distinctive voice emerges from a life marked by unconventional timing and divine purpose. Kevin often reflects that he accomplished life's major milestones later than most—marrying at thirty-nine, completing his Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies at sixty-two, and beginning his walk with Christ at fifty-three. These experiences, rather than limiting his perspective, have enriched it profoundly. His ministry encompasses writing, small group leadership, teaching, and occasional preaching, all informed by hard-won insights and authentic faith. Living in Kingman, Arizona, with his wife Ann, Kevin draws strength from their three grown children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
"Life Tools" addresses the universal struggle of walking with Jesus in a broken world by presenting biblical illustrations that speak to both the soul and the intellect. Each devotional opens doorways to deeper understanding of scripture while simultaneously offering readers tools for navigating life's trials, relationships, and spiritual growth. Through these captivating narratives, Cousineau demonstrates how ancient biblical principles remain remarkably relevant. This challenges readers to reconsider their assumptions about faith and inviting them into a more intimate relationship with Christ.
"I've learned that God's timing is perfect, even when it doesn't match our expectations," said author Kevin Cousineau. "My hope is that these devotionals help others see Scripture with fresh eyes and discover the practical wisdom that transforms how we live each day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Cousineau's enlightening work equips readers with biblical perspectives essential for navigating modern challenges. These devotionals serve as trustworthy companions for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and live with purpose aligned to Christ's teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Life Tools" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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