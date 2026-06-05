Mayple Dorrington, PhD’s Newly Released “A Kaleidoscope” is an Insightful Exploration of Generational Faith and Cultural Transformation
“A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mayple Dorrington, PhD is a thought-provoking examination of how millennials perceive, engage with, and influence Christianity in a rapidly evolving world.
Carrying Place, Canada, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity”: an in-depth and research-driven exploration of faith, culture, and generational influence. “A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity” is the creation of published author, Mayple Dorrington, PhD, a chartered banker and business consultant with global experience across twenty-seven countries, specializing in financial strategy, leadership, and personal development. With a strong background in banking and education, she is passionate about mentoring youth and equipping them with entrepreneurial and critical-thinking skills. An author of Finding… The Oasis In My Soul, her work is rooted in biblical principles and a commitment to integrity and personal growth. She holds a PhD in cognitive behavioural counselling, an MBA in international finance, and a Bachelor’s Degree in economics, and resides in Ontario, Canada with her family.
Dr. Dorrington shares, “Why are younger generations turning away from the Church? This question has dominated the mainstream narrative, with a spotlight firmly fixed on millennials. But why them?
Millennials are resetting the agenda of the twenty-first century! This cohort is one of the most analyzed, debated, and misunderstood generations in modern history. Once the subject of endless speculation, millennials have now come of age, and they’re rewriting the rules in the differences they experience in unlikely people and places. From the workplace to the ballot box, from marriage to money, and from the environment to organized religion, this generation is reshaping society’s core structures, tone, and values.
This book offers a compelling exploration of the forces shaping their worldview, particularly how their evolving relationship with Christianity informs their vision for a more compassionate, just, and inclusive society.
Reading through the pages gives a thoughtful examination of faith, purpose, and social responsibility, that uncovers how millennials are pursuing a new kind of practical, living hope, one rooted in harmony, empathy, and sustainability, and raises the concern of both a chronicle and a challenge: Can this generation truly build the better world they envision?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mayple Dorrington, PhD’s new book provides a timely and meaningful perspective on faith, purpose, and the future of Christianity in a changing cultural landscape.
Consumers can purchase “A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Dorrington shares, “Why are younger generations turning away from the Church? This question has dominated the mainstream narrative, with a spotlight firmly fixed on millennials. But why them?
Millennials are resetting the agenda of the twenty-first century! This cohort is one of the most analyzed, debated, and misunderstood generations in modern history. Once the subject of endless speculation, millennials have now come of age, and they’re rewriting the rules in the differences they experience in unlikely people and places. From the workplace to the ballot box, from marriage to money, and from the environment to organized religion, this generation is reshaping society’s core structures, tone, and values.
This book offers a compelling exploration of the forces shaping their worldview, particularly how their evolving relationship with Christianity informs their vision for a more compassionate, just, and inclusive society.
Reading through the pages gives a thoughtful examination of faith, purpose, and social responsibility, that uncovers how millennials are pursuing a new kind of practical, living hope, one rooted in harmony, empathy, and sustainability, and raises the concern of both a chronicle and a challenge: Can this generation truly build the better world they envision?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mayple Dorrington, PhD’s new book provides a timely and meaningful perspective on faith, purpose, and the future of Christianity in a changing cultural landscape.
Consumers can purchase “A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Kaleidoscope: Millennials’ Posture Toward Christianity”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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