Recent Release, "Iridescent," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Eby Johnson, Tells the Transformative Story of a Woman Discovering Her Strength Beyond Survival
Columbus, OH, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eby Johnson has completed a new book, "Iridescent," a fantasy narrative that follows Huldah Moore, a woman emerging from seventeen years of familial abuse who encounters an unexpected savior. When a shimmering figure rescues her from the malevolent king's guards, Huldah discovers that the man she believed existed only in legend is real. This chance meeting becomes the catalyst for her entry into a new kingdom, where physical training pales in comparison to the internal battles she must wage against her own self-doubt and wounded sense of worth.
Johnson, a college professor and published author from Appalachia who presents both nationally and internationally, weaves authentic emotional resonance throughout the narrative. Her background in nurturing growth—whether through academic mentorship, preserving food for her family, or creative pursuits like painting and repurposing—informs her portrayal of Huldah's journey toward self-discovery. Johnson understands the complexity of transformation and channels that insight into a story that honors both struggle and triumph.
"Iridescent" explores themes of redemption, self-forgiveness, and the courage required to rewrite one's future. As Huldah trains alongside her rescuer, Metzil, and his devoted companion, she confronts the barriers that have defined her identity. The Rebel King assigns her a task only she can complete, forcing Huldah to choose between the familiar pain of anger and the uncertain path of healing. Her survival and the fate of the man she loves depend on whether she can harness inner power she never knew existed and become truly iridescent.
"This story emerged from my desire to show that our greatest strength often comes not from external circumstances, but from the decision to forgive ourselves and step into our own light," said author Eby Johnson.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eby Johnson's redemptive work offers readers a profound exploration of inner transformation and the resilience of the human spirit. Fans of fantasy romance will discover a narrative that balances action, emotion, and spiritual awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Iridescent" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson, a college professor and published author from Appalachia who presents both nationally and internationally, weaves authentic emotional resonance throughout the narrative. Her background in nurturing growth—whether through academic mentorship, preserving food for her family, or creative pursuits like painting and repurposing—informs her portrayal of Huldah's journey toward self-discovery. Johnson understands the complexity of transformation and channels that insight into a story that honors both struggle and triumph.
"Iridescent" explores themes of redemption, self-forgiveness, and the courage required to rewrite one's future. As Huldah trains alongside her rescuer, Metzil, and his devoted companion, she confronts the barriers that have defined her identity. The Rebel King assigns her a task only she can complete, forcing Huldah to choose between the familiar pain of anger and the uncertain path of healing. Her survival and the fate of the man she loves depend on whether she can harness inner power she never knew existed and become truly iridescent.
"This story emerged from my desire to show that our greatest strength often comes not from external circumstances, but from the decision to forgive ourselves and step into our own light," said author Eby Johnson.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eby Johnson's redemptive work offers readers a profound exploration of inner transformation and the resilience of the human spirit. Fans of fantasy romance will discover a narrative that balances action, emotion, and spiritual awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Iridescent" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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