Recent Release, "Girls Do the ABC's," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Zeta Boese, Introduces Young Readers to a Playful Alphabet Adventure
Wheatland, MO, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zeta Boese has completed a new book, titled, "Girls Do the ABC's," an alphabet primer designed to make learning letters delightful for the youngest readers. The book features twenty-six charming characters—each girl representing a letter from A to Z—who engage in fun and silly activities that bring the alphabet to life. From Alice who acts adorable to Zena who zips zippers, every page presents a short, whimsical sentence paired with vibrant illustrations that capture children's imaginations and make letter recognition an enjoyable experience.
Zeta draws inspiration from her deep commitment to family and education. She and her husband Stan have built a life centered around togetherness, having celebrated forty-four years of marriage while raising three grown children. Recently relocating to Missouri from Kansas to be closer to their four grandchildren—Kaden, Ava, Jaxson, and Ruxin—Zeta understands firsthand the joy of nurturing young minds and creating lasting memories. Her passion for children's learning and family bonding shines throughout her creative work.
"Girls Do the ABC's" by Zeta Boese celebrates the wonder of discovery through engaging storytelling and bright, colorful artwork. The book combines entertainment with educational value, helping toddlers and preschoolers recognize letters while enjoying relatable characters and amusing scenarios. Young readers will discover that learning the alphabet can be simultaneously silly, visually captivating, and genuinely fun. Designed for children ages two to eight, this heartwarming volume transforms fundamental literacy skills into moments of pure imagination and delight.
"I wanted to create something that would make learning letters joyful for little ones," said author Zeta Boese. "With each girl and her special activity, I hope children will smile, laugh, and grow excited about reading and discovering new words."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zeta Boese's engaging work provides parents and educators with a treasured tool for early literacy development. This book promises to become a beloved addition to every young child's library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Girls Do the ABC's" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Zeta draws inspiration from her deep commitment to family and education. She and her husband Stan have built a life centered around togetherness, having celebrated forty-four years of marriage while raising three grown children. Recently relocating to Missouri from Kansas to be closer to their four grandchildren—Kaden, Ava, Jaxson, and Ruxin—Zeta understands firsthand the joy of nurturing young minds and creating lasting memories. Her passion for children's learning and family bonding shines throughout her creative work.
"Girls Do the ABC's" by Zeta Boese celebrates the wonder of discovery through engaging storytelling and bright, colorful artwork. The book combines entertainment with educational value, helping toddlers and preschoolers recognize letters while enjoying relatable characters and amusing scenarios. Young readers will discover that learning the alphabet can be simultaneously silly, visually captivating, and genuinely fun. Designed for children ages two to eight, this heartwarming volume transforms fundamental literacy skills into moments of pure imagination and delight.
"I wanted to create something that would make learning letters joyful for little ones," said author Zeta Boese. "With each girl and her special activity, I hope children will smile, laugh, and grow excited about reading and discovering new words."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zeta Boese's engaging work provides parents and educators with a treasured tool for early literacy development. This book promises to become a beloved addition to every young child's library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Girls Do the ABC's" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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