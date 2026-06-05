Recent Release, "The Road to God," from Christian Faith Publishing Authors Dr. Mahin Gosine & Dr. Robert Matarazzo, Explores God's Existence Through Logic and Observation
Dix Hills, NY, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mahin Gosine and Dr. Robert Matarazzo have completed a new book, "The Road to God": A Journey to How It All Began, which represents a thoughtful inquiry into one of humanity's most profound questions. Rather than making definitive claims about whether God exists, the authors construct a nuanced argument grounded in careful observation, rigorous research, and logical analysis. They examine the universe's vastness and complexity, revealing the limitations of scientific methodology when applied to metaphysical questions that transcend conventional experimental frameworks.
Drawing from decades of academic experience, Dr. Gosine brings expertise as Professor Emeritus of Sociology and Anthropology at Suffolk County Community College, having taught at prestigious institutions including Fordham University, Stony Brook University, and the College at Old Westbury. His prolific scholarly output includes more than three dozen books and numerous academic papers, establishing him as a recognized authority on the Indian Diaspora and cultural studies. Dr. Matarazzo, a retired New York City Police Department Captain and 9/11 responder, has spent forty years as a Professor of Criminal Justice across SUNY, CUNY, and Pace University. Together, these accomplished educators combine sociological insight with practical experience to address a question that has eluded satisfactory scientific explanation.
"The Road to God" invites readers to reconsider the relationship between science and spirituality, challenging the assumption that empirical methodology alone can address existence's deepest mysteries. Throughout the work, the authors examine how natural scientists often dismiss God's existence without substantial evidence, while the universe's immeasurable dimensions remain incompletely understood despite technological advancement. Readers will discover an enlightening exploration of the gaps between scientific theory and metaphysical reality, ultimately recognizing that some questions demand frameworks beyond laboratory conditions and statistical analysis.
"We recognized that science, despite its considerable achievements, has fundamentally failed to address the profound questions surrounding God's existence," said authors Dr. Mahin Gosine and Dr. Robert Matarazzo. "Our aim is not to convert anyone to a particular belief system, but rather to demonstrate that the probability of God's existence merits serious, intellectually honest consideration by believers and skeptics alike."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mahin Gosine and Dr. Robert Matarazzo's stimulating work challenges readers to examine their assumptions about faith, reason, and the nature of reality. This book encourages both academic minds and spiritual seekers to engage with one of humanity's most consequential questions through a lens of intellectual rigor and open-minded inquiry.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "The Road to God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from decades of academic experience, Dr. Gosine brings expertise as Professor Emeritus of Sociology and Anthropology at Suffolk County Community College, having taught at prestigious institutions including Fordham University, Stony Brook University, and the College at Old Westbury. His prolific scholarly output includes more than three dozen books and numerous academic papers, establishing him as a recognized authority on the Indian Diaspora and cultural studies. Dr. Matarazzo, a retired New York City Police Department Captain and 9/11 responder, has spent forty years as a Professor of Criminal Justice across SUNY, CUNY, and Pace University. Together, these accomplished educators combine sociological insight with practical experience to address a question that has eluded satisfactory scientific explanation.
"The Road to God" invites readers to reconsider the relationship between science and spirituality, challenging the assumption that empirical methodology alone can address existence's deepest mysteries. Throughout the work, the authors examine how natural scientists often dismiss God's existence without substantial evidence, while the universe's immeasurable dimensions remain incompletely understood despite technological advancement. Readers will discover an enlightening exploration of the gaps between scientific theory and metaphysical reality, ultimately recognizing that some questions demand frameworks beyond laboratory conditions and statistical analysis.
"We recognized that science, despite its considerable achievements, has fundamentally failed to address the profound questions surrounding God's existence," said authors Dr. Mahin Gosine and Dr. Robert Matarazzo. "Our aim is not to convert anyone to a particular belief system, but rather to demonstrate that the probability of God's existence merits serious, intellectually honest consideration by believers and skeptics alike."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mahin Gosine and Dr. Robert Matarazzo's stimulating work challenges readers to examine their assumptions about faith, reason, and the nature of reality. This book encourages both academic minds and spiritual seekers to engage with one of humanity's most consequential questions through a lens of intellectual rigor and open-minded inquiry.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "The Road to God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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