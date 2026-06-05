Juan Fidel’s Newly Released “A Dimension Called EARTH” is a Gripping Christian Sci-Fi Adventure of Time Travel, Faith, and the Battle Between Good and Evil
“A Dimension Called EARTH” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juan Fidel is an imaginative, faith-driven narrative that explores spiritual warfare, redemption, and the consequences of tampering with time.
Davenport, FL, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Dimension Called EARTH”: an engaging blend of science fiction and Christian allegory that follows a high-stakes battle between light and darkness across time itself. “A Dimension Called EARTH” is the creation of published author, Juan Fidel.
Fidel shares, “In the near future, the forces of darkness are ready to establish the kingdom of the Antichrist on planet Earth. A very powerful industrialist Iskart Judd wants to help the forces of darkness and accomplish his ungodly desires to turn the world that our Father created into a living hell. A scientist named Pavel, a theoretical physicist, and Brother Berry, his best friend and retired US marine, are the only ones capable and determined to stop Iskart Judd. Follow this exciting time travel adventure in time to your destination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juan Fidel’s new book offers a unique and compelling perspective on spiritual warfare through the lens of futuristic adventure.
Consumers can purchase “A Dimension Called EARTH” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dimension Called EARTH”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fidel shares, “In the near future, the forces of darkness are ready to establish the kingdom of the Antichrist on planet Earth. A very powerful industrialist Iskart Judd wants to help the forces of darkness and accomplish his ungodly desires to turn the world that our Father created into a living hell. A scientist named Pavel, a theoretical physicist, and Brother Berry, his best friend and retired US marine, are the only ones capable and determined to stop Iskart Judd. Follow this exciting time travel adventure in time to your destination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juan Fidel’s new book offers a unique and compelling perspective on spiritual warfare through the lens of futuristic adventure.
Consumers can purchase “A Dimension Called EARTH” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dimension Called EARTH”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories