Recent Release, "Poems from the Heart," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mable Lee Winn, Shares Intimate Verses Drawn from Lived Experience and Spiritual Conviction
Mechanicsville, VA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mable Lee Winn has completed a new book, titled, "Poems from the Heart," a collection of deeply personal poetry that transforms private reflection into universal ministry. Each poem represents a moment of vulnerability—a snapshot of struggle, joy, or awakening—crafted with the intention of reaching readers who find themselves navigating their own seasons of uncertainty and hope. Through carefully chosen language and authentic emotion, Winn invites readers into her inner world, where faith becomes the bridge between pain and purpose.
A devoted health care worker for more than twenty-five years, Winn has spent decades serving others while simultaneously discovering her voice through verse. Her background as a single parent of four grown children and grandmother to eight has shaped her compassionate worldview and deepened her understanding of human resilience. What began as a personal outlet for processing life's complexities has evolved into a calling—one grounded in her conviction that God grants talent not for private satisfaction, but for shared blessing and collective encouragement.
"Poems from the Heart" explores themes of faith, perseverance, and divine love woven throughout the fabric of everyday life. Readers will discover verses born from overheard conversations, inspired melodies, and moments of quiet contemplation. The collection stands as both testimony and offering—evidence that our struggles need not be wasted, but rather transformed into wisdom that ministers to others traveling similar roads. Through these stirring pages, Winn demonstrates how vulnerability becomes strength and how one person's honest reckoning with life can ignite recognition and renewal in countless hearts.
Said Winn, "The word of God is my solid rock and poetry is one of many talents given unto me. Poetry is my way of spreading God's joy and love throughout the world. My focus is to encourage, inspire, and motivate people who dare to dream and change their lives. My prayer is that each of you will awaken to a new day dawning inside of you. May the spirit of God rest and abide in all of you who read my book. The best is yet to come!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mable Lee Winn's spiritually resonant work offers readers a source of comfort and motivation during seasons of doubt and transition. This collection will touch the hearts of those seeking authentic connection between faith and the human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-stirring work can purchase "Poems from the Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A devoted health care worker for more than twenty-five years, Winn has spent decades serving others while simultaneously discovering her voice through verse. Her background as a single parent of four grown children and grandmother to eight has shaped her compassionate worldview and deepened her understanding of human resilience. What began as a personal outlet for processing life's complexities has evolved into a calling—one grounded in her conviction that God grants talent not for private satisfaction, but for shared blessing and collective encouragement.
"Poems from the Heart" explores themes of faith, perseverance, and divine love woven throughout the fabric of everyday life. Readers will discover verses born from overheard conversations, inspired melodies, and moments of quiet contemplation. The collection stands as both testimony and offering—evidence that our struggles need not be wasted, but rather transformed into wisdom that ministers to others traveling similar roads. Through these stirring pages, Winn demonstrates how vulnerability becomes strength and how one person's honest reckoning with life can ignite recognition and renewal in countless hearts.
Said Winn, "The word of God is my solid rock and poetry is one of many talents given unto me. Poetry is my way of spreading God's joy and love throughout the world. My focus is to encourage, inspire, and motivate people who dare to dream and change their lives. My prayer is that each of you will awaken to a new day dawning inside of you. May the spirit of God rest and abide in all of you who read my book. The best is yet to come!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mable Lee Winn's spiritually resonant work offers readers a source of comfort and motivation during seasons of doubt and transition. This collection will touch the hearts of those seeking authentic connection between faith and the human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-stirring work can purchase "Poems from the Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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