Recent Release, "On Your Mark...," Chronicles Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson's Transformative Journey as a Female Athlete During a Pivotal Era in Sports History
Orangeville, PA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson has completed a new book, "On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!": A Female Christian Athlete's Memoir 1968–1982, a candid account of her experiences navigating women's athletics during the groundbreaking Title IX era. Through her eyes, readers witness the struggle and triumph of female athletes who challenged societal expectations and fought for equal opportunities in sports. Her memoir captures not only the victories on the court but the personal obstacles overcome along the way, offering an intimate look at what it meant to be a female athlete when the landscape of women's sports was fundamentally shifting.
An educator, Army veteran, and devoted mother, VanBuskirk-Anderson has always pursued excellence in honor of her faith and unwavering belief in God. Her life experiences, combined with her military service and educational background, shaped her character and influenced those around her in profoundly positive ways. As a mentor and trusted guide to countless young people, she exemplified the values she now shares through her writing—resilience, integrity, and spiritual conviction. Her Immaculata College basketball team played a vital role in advancing Title IX and championing women's athletics during a transformative decade.
In "On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!," readers will discover how faith, determination, and purpose intersect to create a life of meaningful impact. VanBuskirk-Anderson explores the deep significance of standing firm in God's word while pursuing ambitious goals, demonstrating that true success extends far beyond athletic achievement. Her narrative serves as an enlightening call to young women everywhere to embrace their potential, trust in divine providence, and recognize that their lives unfold according to a greater plan. This reflective work encourages readers to find strength in their convictions and to use their voices and talents to inspire others.
"I wrote this book to encourage young girls and women to always follow God's word and stand firm in it," said author Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson. "Your life will unfold as he has the plans for you already completed. He is amazing—sit back, relax, and let God do his work through you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson's stirring work empowers readers to embrace their unique calling and pursue excellence with faith as their foundation. This memoir will resonate with anyone seeking inspiration and guidance for their own journey.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
An educator, Army veteran, and devoted mother, VanBuskirk-Anderson has always pursued excellence in honor of her faith and unwavering belief in God. Her life experiences, combined with her military service and educational background, shaped her character and influenced those around her in profoundly positive ways. As a mentor and trusted guide to countless young people, she exemplified the values she now shares through her writing—resilience, integrity, and spiritual conviction. Her Immaculata College basketball team played a vital role in advancing Title IX and championing women's athletics during a transformative decade.
In "On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!," readers will discover how faith, determination, and purpose intersect to create a life of meaningful impact. VanBuskirk-Anderson explores the deep significance of standing firm in God's word while pursuing ambitious goals, demonstrating that true success extends far beyond athletic achievement. Her narrative serves as an enlightening call to young women everywhere to embrace their potential, trust in divine providence, and recognize that their lives unfold according to a greater plan. This reflective work encourages readers to find strength in their convictions and to use their voices and talents to inspire others.
"I wrote this book to encourage young girls and women to always follow God's word and stand firm in it," said author Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson. "Your life will unfold as he has the plans for you already completed. He is amazing—sit back, relax, and let God do his work through you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dolly VanBuskirk-Anderson's stirring work empowers readers to embrace their unique calling and pursue excellence with faith as their foundation. This memoir will resonate with anyone seeking inspiration and guidance for their own journey.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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