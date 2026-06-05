Recent Release, "Do Dot, Family and Friends...," from Christian Faith Publishing, Invites Young Readers to Explore Authentic Ranch Life
Dallas, TX, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JAGS has completed a new book, "Do Dot, Family and Friends Visit Stovall's Stickhorse Ranch," which introduces children to the wonders of a genuine working ranch nestled somewhere in Texas. Through the eyes of relatable characters, readers will discover every corner of this sprawling property, from the pastures to the barns, experiencing the daily operations that bring ranch life to vivid reality.
Born from a desire to share the magic of ranching with younger audiences, JAGS crafted this narrative with careful attention to authenticity and engagement. The author understands that children learn best when they can connect with characters who guide them through new experiences, transforming education into adventure.
In "Do Dot, Family and Friends Visit Stovall's Stickhorse Ranch," JAGS weaves together curiosity and discovery, allowing readers to experience the rhythms of rural living alongside their new friends. Young explorers will encounter the animals, the landscape, and the special traditions that make ranch culture distinctive. This charming story celebrates the connection between families, the natural world, and the timeless appeal of ranch heritage.
"I wanted to open a window into ranch life for children who might never have the opportunity to visit one in person," said author JAGS. "Through Do Dot and the characters' adventures, I hope young readers develop a deeper appreciation for the work and wonder that exists on working ranches across America."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JAGS's delightful work introduces children to agricultural heritage in an engaging, accessible way. This story nurtures curiosity about diverse ways of life while celebrating family bonds and exploration.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Do Dot, Family and Friends Visit Stovall's Stickhorse Ranch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born from a desire to share the magic of ranching with younger audiences, JAGS crafted this narrative with careful attention to authenticity and engagement. The author understands that children learn best when they can connect with characters who guide them through new experiences, transforming education into adventure.
In "Do Dot, Family and Friends Visit Stovall's Stickhorse Ranch," JAGS weaves together curiosity and discovery, allowing readers to experience the rhythms of rural living alongside their new friends. Young explorers will encounter the animals, the landscape, and the special traditions that make ranch culture distinctive. This charming story celebrates the connection between families, the natural world, and the timeless appeal of ranch heritage.
"I wanted to open a window into ranch life for children who might never have the opportunity to visit one in person," said author JAGS. "Through Do Dot and the characters' adventures, I hope young readers develop a deeper appreciation for the work and wonder that exists on working ranches across America."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JAGS's delightful work introduces children to agricultural heritage in an engaging, accessible way. This story nurtures curiosity about diverse ways of life while celebrating family bonds and exploration.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Do Dot, Family and Friends Visit Stovall's Stickhorse Ranch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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