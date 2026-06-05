Recent Release, "The Angel's Baking Lesson," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Cecile Ngbanda, Invites Young Readers Into a Charming Tale of Family and Faith
West Grove, PA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cecile Ngbanda has completed a new book, "The Angel's Baking Lesson" — a heartwarming story that follows siblings Carl and Gina as they attempt to bake a cake for their dad's birthday. Ignoring their mom's recipe, they add too much baking powder, leading to a chaotic kitchen and a magical encounter with an angel. Through this experience, Carl and Gina gain a glimpse of heaven and learn valuable lessons about obedience, trust, and the joy of following God's plan.
Drawing from her experience as a mother of three, Cecile Ngbanda crafts faith-based content that resonates with young hearts and the adults who guide them. Her approach blends biblical truth with imagination, transforming lessons into vibrant encounters with God's Word.
"The Angel's Baking Lesson" by Cecile Ngbanda combines relatable, everyday moments with a touch of wonder and spirituality, making it both accessible and inspiring for young readers. The story lends itself to interactive engagement, with opportunities for baking activities and discussion questions that could be developed into supplementary materials.
Author Cecile Ngbanda shares, "Passionate about bridging faith and everyday life, I create resources that help Christian families, Sunday schools, and faith-based educators nurture childlike wonder and spiritual growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecile Ngbanda's uplifting work inspires young readers to embrace the magic of discovery and the transformative power of faith. A delightful addition to any family's bookshelf or Sunday school library.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Angel's Baking Lesson" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her experience as a mother of three, Cecile Ngbanda crafts faith-based content that resonates with young hearts and the adults who guide them. Her approach blends biblical truth with imagination, transforming lessons into vibrant encounters with God's Word.
"The Angel's Baking Lesson" by Cecile Ngbanda combines relatable, everyday moments with a touch of wonder and spirituality, making it both accessible and inspiring for young readers. The story lends itself to interactive engagement, with opportunities for baking activities and discussion questions that could be developed into supplementary materials.
Author Cecile Ngbanda shares, "Passionate about bridging faith and everyday life, I create resources that help Christian families, Sunday schools, and faith-based educators nurture childlike wonder and spiritual growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecile Ngbanda's uplifting work inspires young readers to embrace the magic of discovery and the transformative power of faith. A delightful addition to any family's bookshelf or Sunday school library.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Angel's Baking Lesson" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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