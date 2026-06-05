Danita Murdoch’s Newly Released "What God Said to Me" is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Drawn from an Intimate Walk with Christ
“What God Said to Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danita Murdoch is a heartfelt devotional work that shares personal spiritual insights drawn from her daily walk with Christ, offering encouragement and guidance for readers seeking a deeper relationship with God.
Slocomb, AL, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “What God Said to Me”: a moving collection of faith-filled reflections that invites readers to listen for God’s voice and grow in spiritual awareness. “What God Said to Me” is the creation of published author, Danita Murdoch, a Christian inspirational writer whose work appears in Christian newsletters and on her blog, KnowMeKnowHim. Originally from the United States and also an Australian citizen, she lived in Australia for twenty-two years and earned an MBA in strategy and international marketing. Shaped by global travel and personal faith, her writing draws from spiritual reflections and intimate moments with Christ. She now lives on a multigenerational family property in South Alabama with her son and their pets.
Murdoch shares, “What God Said to Me is a heartfelt collection of daily spiritual reflections by Danita Murdoch, inspired by her personal walk with Christ. These messages offer encouragement, faith, and divine insight for anyone seeking a deeper connection with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danita Murdoch’s new book offers readers a source of daily inspiration and reassurance, reminding them that God continues to speak with love, clarity, and purpose to those who seek Him.
Consumers can purchase “What God Said to Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What God Said to Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Murdoch shares, “What God Said to Me is a heartfelt collection of daily spiritual reflections by Danita Murdoch, inspired by her personal walk with Christ. These messages offer encouragement, faith, and divine insight for anyone seeking a deeper connection with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danita Murdoch’s new book offers readers a source of daily inspiration and reassurance, reminding them that God continues to speak with love, clarity, and purpose to those who seek Him.
Consumers can purchase “What God Said to Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What God Said to Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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