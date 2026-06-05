Cecile Ngbanda’s Newly Released "The Diamond Within" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story of Faith, Perseverance, and Discovering God’s Greater Purpose
“The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cecile Ngbanda is an inspiring children’s book that uses storytelling and biblical truth to teach perseverance, faith, and trusting God’s plan.
West Grove, PA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer”: a meaningful and engaging children’s story that blends imagination with spiritual lessons to help young readers understand God’s purpose in life’s challenges. “The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer” is the creation of published author, Cecile Ngbanda, a children’s pastor and mother of three who creates engaging, faith-based content for young audiences. Drawing from her ministry experience and family life, she blends biblical truth with creativity to inspire spiritual growth, helping children and families develop a lasting, joyful relationship with Christ.
Ngbanda shares, “When Carl loses a crucial baseball game, he feels like a failure. Locked in his room, he refuses to eat or talk to anyone, convinced he has let his team down. His wise grandpa steps in with a transformative story about perseverance, hidden potential, and the true meaning of victory.
The tale takes Carl (and the reader) to a small village in the Central African Republic, where a young boy named David dreams of winning the annual stone-rolling tournament at Hill Dimbi. Despite facing defeat year after year, David never gives up. One day, he discovers a peculiar stone—rough and unremarkable on the outside but with a quiet strength that calls to him.
Through years of persistence, David rolls the stone down the hill, smoothing its edges and honing his own resilience. His perseverance eventually reveals a dazzling diamond hidden within the stone—and within himself.
Through Grandpa’s storytelling, Carl learns that life’s challenges are opportunities to grow stronger and that true success lies not in winning or losing but in the character we build along the way. The Diamond Within is a heartfelt story of faith, perseverance, and the extraordinary potential hidden inside us all.
The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer is the second edition of David’s Stone, refined and enriched with new insights and improvements.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecile Ngbanda’s new book offers a heartfelt and interactive reading experience that encourages children to trust God, embrace growth, and discover the “diamond” within themselves.
Consumers can purchase “The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ngbanda shares, “When Carl loses a crucial baseball game, he feels like a failure. Locked in his room, he refuses to eat or talk to anyone, convinced he has let his team down. His wise grandpa steps in with a transformative story about perseverance, hidden potential, and the true meaning of victory.
The tale takes Carl (and the reader) to a small village in the Central African Republic, where a young boy named David dreams of winning the annual stone-rolling tournament at Hill Dimbi. Despite facing defeat year after year, David never gives up. One day, he discovers a peculiar stone—rough and unremarkable on the outside but with a quiet strength that calls to him.
Through years of persistence, David rolls the stone down the hill, smoothing its edges and honing his own resilience. His perseverance eventually reveals a dazzling diamond hidden within the stone—and within himself.
Through Grandpa’s storytelling, Carl learns that life’s challenges are opportunities to grow stronger and that true success lies not in winning or losing but in the character we build along the way. The Diamond Within is a heartfelt story of faith, perseverance, and the extraordinary potential hidden inside us all.
The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer is the second edition of David’s Stone, refined and enriched with new insights and improvements.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecile Ngbanda’s new book offers a heartfelt and interactive reading experience that encourages children to trust God, embrace growth, and discover the “diamond” within themselves.
Consumers can purchase “The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Diamond Within: When God’s Answer Is Greater than Your Prayer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories